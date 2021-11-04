Astronauts grew chili peppers in space … and prepared some very spicy tacos ‘on the fly’

Crew members aboard the International Space Station grew green and red chili peppers as part of the Plant Habitat-04 study., which seeks to understand plant-microbe interactions in space, as well as to evaluate the taste, texture and nutrition of food grown in space.

Last Friday, astronaut Megan McArthur surprised her colleagues with some “flying” tacos in flour tortillas, with the cultivated chilies, beef fajitas, tomatoes and rehydrated artichokes.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei led the cultivation of chili peppers, which grew up in a sophisticated laboratory known as Advanced Plant Habitat (APH), that is on board the station and recreates the favorable conditions for its germination.

The chili seeds were placed in the APH on July 12 and the cultivation took place the week of October 25 to 31. The NASA Kennedy Space Center team sanitized and planted 48 chili seeds in the device, which contains baked clay for roots to grow and a controlled-release fertilizer specially formulated for chili peppers.

NASA reported in a statement that studies on the development of fruits and vegetables in microgravity are limited, but it is important for the agency to overcome the challenges posed by this activity.

Chili peppers contain several key nutrients and are an excellent source of vitamin C, therefore, in long-duration missions, they can be useful to supplement the astronauts’ diets.

Chili plants are robust and have a good chance of growing successfully in microgravity. LChili peppers are self-pollinated, which makes them easier to grow, since you only need to shake the plants. They are easy to handle in microgravity and require no cooking or complex processing.

In addition, they have low levels of microbes, so they are safe for consumption in space. While they took longer to grow than previous NASA crops, they grew well during the three and a half months of the process.

The researchers spent two years evaluating more than two dozen varieties of chili peppers from around the world. and selected those of the Hatch family, native to the valley of the same name in New Mexico, specifically the NuMex, a hybrid variety developed by the State University of New Mexico, which was born from the combination of the ‘Hatch Sandía’ chili and the traditional chili ‘ Española ‘from the north of the state.

NASA clarified that chili peppers grown in space cannot have the Hatch Valley appellation of origin. The variety is classified as mild hot, with a rating of 2,000 to 4,000 Scoville units.

The APH laboratory arrived at the Space Station aboard SpaceX’s 23rd cargo resupply mission. It is about the size of a large microwave oven and it has more than 180 sensors and controls to monitor the growth of plants and the environment.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough installed the device and added water to start the experiment on July 12.

A team on Earth permanently monitored the growth of chili peppers, controlling irrigation, lighting and other environmental conditions.

After self-pollination, some flowers began to form chili peppers between 24 and 48 hours later. To ensure this process, the APH fans created a gentle breeze that stirred the flowers and encouraged pollen transfer. Some had to be shaken by the crew. In November there will be a second harvest of chili peppers.