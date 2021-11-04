Ashton Kutcher won’t fly into space at the request of Mila Kunis

See what Branson gave away after his trip to space 1:49

(CNN) – Ashton Kutcher says he sold his ticket for a Virgin Galactic flight into space because his wife Mila Kunis convinced him it was not a “smart family decision.”

In a recent interview with the Cheddar News website, the “Two and a Half Men” actor revealed that he had been about to join a flight with billionaire Richard Branson’s space travel company, until his other half made him reassess the risk.

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically suggested that it wasn’t a smart family decision to go into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” Kutcher said.

This week, Virgin Galactic founder Branson, along with team members Sirisha Bandla, Beth Moses and Colin Bennett and pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, traveled to the edge of space in the SpaceShipTwo, a winged aircraft with a single engine of rocket that the company has been developing for almost two decades.

Virgin Galactic plans to conduct just one more test flight before starting to fly with paying customers. So far, more than 600 people have booked tickets priced between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000. The company is expected to reopen ticket sales soon, albeit at a higher price.

“I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I’m not going to be on the next flight,” Kutcher said.

Although he changed his mind about the Virgin Galactic flight due to his wife’s concerns, Kutcher insisted that his dream of seeing the galaxy is still very much alive.

“At some point, I’m going to go into space,” Kutcher told host Kristen Scholer.

Branson’s historic liftoff marked the vehicle’s fourth test flight to reach the edge of space.

As the British businessman floated in microgravity, he shared a message with the cameras on board the space plane: “To all the children out there: I was once a child with a dream, looking at the stars. Now I am an adult in a spaceship … If we can do this, imagine what you can do, “he said.

