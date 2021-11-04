Arturo Vidal, the new Inter Sheriff

Definitely Arturo Vidal has the Italian press surrendered to his feet after the great game he made in the triumph of Inter Milan 3-1 against the Sheriff for the Champions League, where the Chilean midfielder closed with an assist for the opening of the scoreboard.

Arturo Vidal, key in Inter’s two wins against Sheriff. Getty Images

The praise reaches such a point that a medium from that country changed the nickname of the two-time champion of America with the Red, leaving behind the famous alias of “King”. “The last two games of the Champions League helped him win an important title. Arturo Vidal has become the ‘sheriff’ of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter,” he said Goal Italy.

“Merit of his character, never really docile in spite of the physical problems that have characterized part of the last seasons, but also of a coach who seems to have found the right key to exalt him, making him live a second youth than at 34, towards at 35, he probably didn’t even think he could taste it, “added the aforementioned medium.

In this way, Vidal seems to change his destiny in the Lombard team, where until a few weeks ago his departure for the next season was almost a fact, according to the Italian press.