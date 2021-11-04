artists, brands and content creators crowd into the metaverse

The blockchain gaming ecosystem has seen explosive growth over the course of 2021, all thanks to the fact that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the “play-to-earn” model helped create new income opportunities for people around the world. world, while introducing a new cohort of users to the cryptocurrency sector.

A project related to video games and the construction of the metaverse is The Sandbox (SAND), a blockchain-based virtual world where users can create, build, buy and sell digital assets in game form.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, After hitting a low of USD 0.70 on October 27, the price of SAND soared 393% to a new all-time high of USD 3.45 on November 3, the same day its daily trading volume reached $ 9 billion.

SAND / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Among the three reasons for the sudden increase in the price of SAND are: a successful $ 93 million funding round, an expanding ecosystem that continues to add new partners, and the welcoming project environment that allows creators to engage with their communities while receiving most of the income generated by their efforts.

SAND raises $ 93 million in Series B funding round

The 2nd of November, The Sandbox announced that the project had completed a Series B financing round of USD 93 million, led by the SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

According to the team behind SAND, the capital injection is will use to help expand the ecosystem growth strategy, operations and player acquisition “while sending a clear message that the world’s most innovative fund believes in Web3 and decentralization as the next big trend.”

These plans include the addition of new games, live concerts, and social experiences that encourage community engagement and create an environment for profit for creators, brands, and intellectual property.

A growing list of partners

A second factor behind SAND’s explosive price action is the extensive list of renowned protocols and partners who have purchased digital land within The Sandbox.

Recently, the gaming ecosystem welcomed Quan, a popular Japanese collection of messenger stickers and characters. As part of its entry into the ecosystem, Quan will auction more than 300 LAND parcels, including 100 premium parcels that are accompanied by an NFT.

The addition of popular companies to The Sandbox ecosystem should help extend the reach of the community and attract new users to the world of blockchain gaming.

Attractive incentives for creators

Another reason for The Sandbox’s growth is the attractive creator incentives offered to developers and artists that help bring the ecosystem to life.

To demonstrate that the project is focused on helping creators develop their brands, The Sandbox gives creators 95% of the revenue generated from the items they sell on the platform and 50% of all SAND revenue is reinvested in the Sandbox Foundation.

Funds from the foundation’s treasury, totaling more than $ 100 million, are used to fund artists, creators and players.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for SAND on October 28, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements and activity. from Twitter.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. SAND price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for the SAND token rose to the green zone on October 27 and peaked at 74 on October 28, some 32 hours before the price began to increase by 229%. in the next four days.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

