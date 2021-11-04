Articles by Soler, Rosario will be exhibited in the Hall of Fame

After winning the World Series, the Braves will have nine Hall of Fame items on their way to the title.
The MVP of the Fall Classic, Cuban gunner Jorge Soler, will be represented with the helmet he was wearing when he hit all three of his home runs in the World Series. The glove that Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario wore to make his big catch in Game 4 will also have a place at the museum in Cooperstown, New York.
Ian Anderson’s five-inning uncompromising performance in Game 3 will be on display with two items. One of the balls that the right-hander threw and the cap from said opening. Those pieces are definitely Hall of Fame worthy as the rookie became the first pitcher to complete five episodes or more without allowing hits in the World Series since Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956.
Other items heading to Cooperstown include shortstop Dansby Swanson’s cap, the sweater that Brian snitker he dressed in Game 1 and 2, the spikes of pitchers Max Fried and Will Smith, and the bat that Freddie Freeman used to hit the homer and RBI double in the decisive Game 6 of the Fall Classic.
