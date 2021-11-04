Ariana Grande boasts a big change of look and looks unrecognizable | Instagram

The beautiful and famous singer Ariana Grande has surprised all her followers by appearing blonde and with a bob cut, a change of look that no one expected, however, she looks the same or more beautiful than ever.

The truth is that very rarely Ariana Grande is seen in public with a look other than your signature extra long pony tail with extensions.

From time to time, the 7 Rings performer lets her XL mane loose, yet her natural hair almost always remains hidden.

A few months ago, the American singer removed her extensions to reveal her naturally curly hair, and her Arianantors just went crazy to see her beautiful real hair.

However, for this Halloween Ariana decided to wear a radical look change, but of course it was all about an excellent costume.

Ariana and her husband, Dalton Gomez, paid tribute to one of the singer’s favorite musicals: Little Shop of Horrors.

The couple dressed up to match and Ari completely changed her outfit for Halloween as she sported a short wig in a bob cut to play the role of Audrey, while Dalton donned a pair of horn-rimmed glasses to give her. life to Seymour.

For her Audrey outfit, Ariana styled her hair into a blonde bob with bangs and added pale blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick and used a leopard print dress.

On the other hand, Ariana Grande has served as a talented singer and actress; The 28-year-old artist has participated in series such as ‘Victorious’, ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘Sam & Cat’, as well as the premiere of the new film in which she will participate along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet: ‘Don’t Look Up’.

However, now, the American singer is more than ready to also become a businesswoman; Ari is following in the footsteps of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna and is ready to launch her makeup line.