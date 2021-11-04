Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 is now available – Nintenderos

It seems that Nintendo just made available to everyone the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update expected ahead of the one day before announced by the company.

Later the DLC will be available that will include news such as the return of characters from the Animal Crossing series, such as the laid-back Figaro, which will open a cafeteria at the museum; and the Captain, an old sea dog who has a predilection for seafaring songs and who will take the players to other islands in his boat. On the other hand, different stalls will also be set up in the plaza of Cayo Fauno, including the one in Katrina, which will read the fortunes to the players. The ability to cook and new vegetables, and other customization features and options will also be added.

If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all news confirmed for this update 2.0, in this link.

Fans have already echoed this event on social networks as you can see below: