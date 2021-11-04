Angelina Jolie speaks out on Alec Baldwin’s set tragedy

The tragic event on the film’s set Rust, -in which Alec baldwin fired a prop gun that claimed the life of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins-, has given rise to multiple comments and opinions by those who have worked for years in the film industry, one of them is Angelina Jolie. For the first time, the protagonist of the film Eternals, who has extensive experience in both acting and directing films, has spoken about it, sharing details of his experience when he has had to stay in charge of a project. In the same way, he deeply regretted this situation, for which the corresponding investigations are now being carried out, as has been learned over the days.

Angelina referred to the accident and was sensitive to the circumstance, specifically with the loved ones of the deceased filmmaker, who on the day of filming was working on the Bonanza Creek Ranch, in New Mexico. “I can’t imagine what these families are going through. Right now the pain and tragedy of that accident is quite overwhelming …“Said the Hollywood star in an interview with The Times. Let us remember that that day, Joel Souza, director of the film, was also injured, although fortunately he managed to get rid of any complications during the time he was hospitalized, so hours later he was discharged, as reported last Friday, October 22 .

The protagonist of films like tomb Raider, Mr & Mrs Smith and Salt, among others, spoke of the extreme care he takes in each of his projects, in which he has appeared manipulating weapons as part of his characters, a matter that requires special attention to avoid any type of mishaps. “I have always been very careful because I have had to work a lot with weapons. From the way I have worked and verified on each project when I am leading, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously …”, Explained the interpreter, who is very aware of the complexities that are usually part of filming, where not one aspect can be neglected.

Latest in case

So far, it is known that no criminal charges have been filed in the death of the filmmaker, although investigations continue and Alec Baldwin has been cooperating with authorities. At the same time, the lawyers for the young gunsmith named Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in charge of providing the weapon that was detonated that day, have raised the theory of sabotage. “How did live ammunition get on set? And who brought the live ammunition to the set? There was a box of fake cartridges labeled ‘dummy’. We don’t know if the actual bullet came from that box. We assume that someone put the real bullet in that box … “, assured the lawyer Jason Bowles in an interview with Today, of the chain NBC. On the other hand, it is known that apparently the father of the Rust, worked with Angelina on Mr. and Mrs. Smith and with Brad Pitt on several other tapes.

In that same talk, Bowles stated that it could have been a group of “nonconformists” who engineered the sabotage on the set, this due to the circumstances of their work situation in the filming of Rust. “(Someone) wanted to sabotage the set, he wanted to prove a point, he wanted to say that he was unhappy, that they were upset …”. Likewise, in another statement issued prior to that interview, he made it clear that his client was assigned other tasks, so he could not dedicate himself to caring for the weapon as it should have been. “Hannah has no idea where the real bullets came from. Hannah was employed in two positions in this film, which made it extremely difficult to concentrate on her work as a gunsmith… ”, she assured.

