Andy Ruiz revealed what the demanding personality of Canelo Álvarez is like in the gym

The Mexican boxer, Andy ruiz He goes through one of the hardest workouts of his life. After his defeat before Anthony Joshua (where he was physically overcome) in 2019, he joined the team of Saul Canelo Alvarez, to face an elite demand. Now, on the eve of the Guadalajara fight, Ruiz told how the training sessions are with one of the best boxers in the world.

The occasions in which both Mexicans coincide, they support each other, but it is the Canelo who takes the baton in training. Andy revealed for him Podcast Last Stand that he receives shouts from his partner: “You have to train harder fucking hard, do things like me!”, Words that the Destroyer he does not receive in a bad way, on the contrary, he tells that they serve to motivate him.

With this situation, the interviewee revealed that this is of enormous value for his career. “He motivates everyone because we want to be like him. We all want to be the best pound for pound, we all want to be exactly in their position, but we can’t be in that position if we don’t put in all that hard work and dedication, ”said the former champion.

Likewise, he was consistent with his words, as he assured that not everyone can have or be in Saul’s position, since it is something that requires a lot of work, time and dedication. “(Canelo) shows us that. He’s not just showing it to me, he’s showing it to other champions that are here. It is a blessing to be by his side ”. Andy said as he showed a serious profile, which emphasized his words.

The athlete became one of the fans’ favorites after winning the titles WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight in 2019 against Anthony Joshua. However, he became overconfident from his sudden success. Andy himself reported that, after being champion, he put aside training and discipline, which he changed for celebrations and leisure. This took its toll and he lost his titles in the first defense he had, against Joshua himself.

After that episode, Destroyer went through a stage of redemption, in which he understood how difficult it is to stay on top. Fortunately, the Mexican champion wrapped him up in his team and supported him to regain the path of victory in his career. The only fight Andy has had since training with him Canelo went before Chris arreola, which ended with a victory for the Mexican parents, by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

In fact, the work that Ruiz has done with the “Canelo Team” does not remain in words. The physical change it has shown is visible to the naked eye. In his first title match, the fighter displayed a tall, strong and robust body. Today, two years after that, he stands tall, but he is stronger and his muscles are more defined. He has even revealed that he is in the best shape of his career.

To close, the former champion spoke about what it means to be part of Álvarez’s team. He was proud, then the environment is motivating, as well as the people around it. He highlighted the care that the Canelo for all the members who train with him. Even catalog Saúl as “the man of the moment “, someone you can’t get mad at.

Andy Ruiz’s next engagement is anyone’s guess. A fight was planned for him in late 2021, but the names that were shuffled have not confirmed a showdown, so there is no date to see him in action again.

