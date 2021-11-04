Ana de Armas, from Bond to the future John Wick spin-off | Film and Television

Ana de Armas has become one of the emerging talents within Hollywood after many years of work. Her co-stars and the directors she has worked with are raving about her and her talent is opening the doors of the American star-system to her.

So much so that in recent days important rumors have appeared in some of the most important specialized film media in the American country that indicate that the Spanish actress would be in negotiations to star in Ballerina, the future spin-off that will tell the previous history of the saga John Wick.

Variety has openly pointed to Ana de Armas as the main candidate to take over the protagonist of the female spin-off that popularized Keanu reeves in the last decade. Right now the producers are closing the cast and the details before starting a production that will be Directed by Len Wiseman with a screenplay by Shay Hatten, responsible of John Wick Parabellum.

Ballerina has been forging several years in the studio after what we could see in that film where John Wick (Keanu Reeves) became a ruthless hitman thanks to the help of the Ruska Roma (a society of murderers to which Wick belonged ) and a training based on the discipline of ballet.

In that installment Anjelica Huston played The Director, a member of the Supreme Board who helped Wick survive and who in the beginning, taught him everything he knows about combat. Now the time has come to explore that character in the origins of the hero. Will we see Ana de Armas as The Director in her early days as a hit man?

Ana de Armas would thus change the Bond saga for the Wick saga. The Spanish-Cuban, nominated for a Golden Globe in 2020 for her role in Daggers from behind, would park her role as Bond girl to become an action actress profile to which we were not accustomed.

It seems that it was yesterday but it was in May 2007 when Ana de Armas achieved one of her first television successes with El Internado. The role of Carolina earned the interpreter to achieve extraordinary fame here in Spain, although that was not enough. She wanted to move to the big screen, and the roles that were offered to her in the national cinema were not enough for her. For this reason, he threw Carol out the window (literally, his character was murdered in the series) and moved almost with what he was wearing and barely speaking English to the United States. Your mission? Succeed in Hollywood.

There were many who saw in this a most reckless move with which to risk their careers, although only 7 years later I was in a franchise of the stature of Blade Runner sharing plans with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. From there to Puñales, The Night Clerk, No time to die and in the future Blonde like Marilyn Monroe and we’ll see if Ballerina.