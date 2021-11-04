Amber Heard is ready to be Mera in Aquaman 2

The actress Amber Heard has shared on her social networks the look she will wear as Mera in Aquaman 2.

They are already preparing the film Aquaman 2 that will bring back to Jason momoa as Arthur Curry and Amber heard like Mera. They will have great aquatic adventures in this sequel to the 2018 hit.

Now the actress Amber heard She has been prepared to play Mera again and she has wanted to share it with all her fans on social networks.

In the photo we see Amber Heard with the characteristic red hair of Mera. Next to the image he published the text “Red-dy”. Which is a mix between red (red) and prepared (ready). This publication is one more of all the ones he has done revealing his training and preparation to arrive in the best way to the filming of Aquaman 2.

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have very few details of the history of Aquaman 2, but the director James wan He has already commented that it will be bigger and more impressive than the first installment. They will also add many more water monsters and a lost kingdom. Without forgetting that it is already speculated that the characters of Amber heard and Jason momoa They will take your relationship to another level. So all this is sure to make fans of Dc comics and it could even exceed the 1,148 million dollars of collection of the first installment.

Already confirmed in the cast are Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as King Orm / Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as Ing Nereus , Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Indya Moore as Karshon and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Aquaman 2 It will premiere on December 16, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.