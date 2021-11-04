AMAS 2021: how to vote for BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande and more on TikTok and web

One of the most anticipated awards of the year returns for its new edition where it will recognize the best of music, as well as the most popular artists, we do talk about the American Music Awards. In this edition, Olivia rodrigo received his first award nomination and also leads with seven nominations.

Bts He will fight for the top award of the night with Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake. And the surprises don’t end there… because there are new categories like Favorite Trend Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group. If you already have your favorite, at Sónica.mx we explain how to vote on TikTok and in the Official site of the AMAS 2021.

When will the AMAS 2021 be?

The ceremony, which honors artists of multiple musical styles, such as Pop, Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap, Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B and more; It will be back next Sunday, November 21 through the ABC signal in the United States, while in Mexico and other Latin American countries it can be seen on the TNT channel.

Here’s how you can vote for the 2021 AMAS nominees on TikTok

The 2021 edition has more options to cast your vote, and that is not only the option of the official site, we are talking about the American Music Awards, but it can also be done by TikTok. Next, we show you step by step how to vote for the nominees for the AMAS 2021 on the social network.

If you have an account in TikTok You just have to open the app and, in the search engine of the social network, put the word “AMAs” or select this LINK.

You just have to open the app and, in the search engine of the social network, put the word “AMAs” or select this LINK. The AMAS 2021 microsite will appear where you can vote for all the categories that appear.

Once you have made your first vote, you will get an announcement thanking you for your vote, and at the bottom there is a button that says “Keep Voting”.

The “Keep Voting” button will take you back to the TikTok voting page, where you can select a different category via its drop-down menu and cast a vote for another award.

Voting closes on November 16 both on the social network and on the official site of AMAS 2021

How to vote on the American Music Awards page for the 2021 nominees?

The AMAS 2021 nominations they are based on the interactions of the fans, which is reflected in the Billboard charts. For this reason, the latter created a voting center where anyone can cast their vote without having a voting account. TikTok.

Go to the site https://www.billboard.com/amasvote. When you get to the voting page, you will see a tab or button for each award. Click on the category in which you are interested in voting.

Once inside the category, you will see the name, photograph and the “Vote” button for each of the candidates, and click on the artist you want to vote for.

A confirmation window will open and, when you click on “Confirm Vote”, your vote will be sent immediately and officially if you logged in with your Facebook or Twitter account, otherwise a window will appear for you to log in.

Don’t forget that voting for the nominated for the AMAS 2021 It is worldwide, so you will have no problem voting for your favorite artist.