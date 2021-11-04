Alicante returns to the 80s this weekend

Related news

The video game, the tapes of cassettes, the desktop computers and the disyoqueis return to the city of Alicante this weekend thanks to ‘Retroalacant‘, the culture festival of the 80s. One of its promoters, the Alicante Jorge Selfa, you know well what the “nostalgia“.

The also owner of the Roots Library in Alicante he fondly remembers those years in which readers from all over the province came to his bookstore to be the first to acquire one of those comics from the 40s, 50s or 60s.

Selfa thinks that something similar happens in the 80s, a decade of change and transition in the Spain of the long-awaited ‘freedom’. “That decade belongs to a certain generation, which has now entered that timeline. We tend to look back and feel that nostalgia for what we live“, explains the Retroalacant booster.

The poster of the V edition of the festival with Sylvester Stallone In the background it recalls the importance of cinema when films like Rambo, The Goonies, Back to the Future or Ghostbusters were on the billboards. Retroalacant has more than a dozen exhibitors in the Vertical Garden with items of the time: computers, retro consoles, comics or video games.

Past edition of Retroalacant.



This edition also features’Video Games for Food‘, an initiative in which visitors can give their food to take with them some video games from the 80s. The objective of this solidarity project is to later donate all the food collected to the food banks that help people in need.

But there are some news from other years. Friends and Users of Amstrad (AUA)It will show all the news at the hardware and software level that are currently being made. “We will have a super-exhibition where we can touch and use nearly twenty of the brand’s super-equipment“, explains Jorge Selfa.

Music is another of the protagonists in Retroalacant. “There will be vinyls for the first time“, says its promoter. Although, without a doubt, the most anticipated performances will come from the hand of two disyoqueis who will remind the visitors of the fair what the 80’s sounded like. Finally, another noteworthy element of the V edition is the placement from a photocall at Las Cigarreras so that all lovers of Street fighter, a fighting video game developed by Capcom in 1987.

The fever for the 80s takes hold of Las Cigarreras this Saturday, November 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the afternoon through Retroalacant, the cultural festival in which the Alicante City Council, Makeralc, Cigarreras and UAU participate.

