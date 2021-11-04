Ajax go to the last 16 in the Champions League by winning 3-1 at Dortmund

The Ajax They went to the last 16 in the Champions League when they beat Dortmund 3-1 this Wednesday in the fourth round of the group stage.

At the beginning, Dortmund started with a better rhythm of play, but everything changed in the 30th minute with a red one that they marked Hummels.

Minutes later a penalty was scored for the Bellingham player, a situation that made the score 1-0.

In the second half, Ajax was much stronger despite the fact that Dortmund remained in contention, Tadic was the one who scored the 1-1.

Later, Antony, Haller, in the only play he had in the whole game, put the 1-2 and ensured the classification of the Dutch to eighth in the Champions League.

While in the last moments Klaassen achieved the final 1-3 after another center he received from Antony.

English Liverpool and Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands became the third and fourth teams on Wednesday to secure their mathematical qualification for the round of 16 in the European Champions League, this Wednesday on the fourth day of the group stage.

At Anfield, Liverpool defeated Atlético de Madrid 2-0 and the Ajax won 3-1 in Dortmund. With those victories, they both joined Bayern Munich and Juventus, the two clubs that on Tuesday had become the first to secure their presence in the next stage of the competition.