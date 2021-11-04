After the criticism, Samsung is “inspired” by Apple and moves down the search bar of your browser

In iOS 15 Apple introduced several changes to Safari. One of the most visual occurred on the iPhone, where we now have the option to place the navigation bar at the bottom. A move that once drew criticism, but now reaches more browsers.

A natural change, although the synchronicity draws attention

The be able to use the address bar with your thumb it is one of the main reasons for the design change of Safari. A change that also adds the option to swipe left or right to switch between tabs. While some users will see this change as an inconvenience, others will enjoy it and appreciate it.

In this second group, Samsung must be located, which in the latest beta of its app “Internet” has updated the distribution of the browser to place the search and navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. This change can be modified from the preferences menu, so, as in iOS 15, users can decide where to place this bar.





Placed at the bottom the appearance of the application is very reminiscent of Safari. A search and address bar at the top with the navigation buttons, home, share, tabs and other options immediately below it.

The truth is Apple was not the first company to test this configuration in the browser. Google did its tests several years ago, although it abandoned them. While it is striking that Samsung has decided to move the navigation bar almost at the same time as Apple, it must also be recognized that, as far as possible, this is a fairly logical configuration.

We will therefore see which setting is the default in the final version of the “Samsung Internet” app. A very personal preference that, fortunately, both in the company’s mobile phones and in the iPhone we can modify according to our needs.