Adam Sandler stars in “Star Thursdays” on Canal Hollywood

Advertising

The star thursday is the cycle of Hollywood Channel which pays tribute to the most charismatic and sensational actors and actresses of all time. During the month of November we pay tribute to one of the best-known active comic actors on the world scene; Adam Sandler, who returned to the media spotlight in 2019 with Uncut Gems, but who has more than 70 films behind him. We rescue your best interpretations every Thursday at 10pm.

Thursday, November 4 at 10:00 p.m. – “Zohan: License to Style”

Zohan (Adam Sandler) is an elite Israeli soldier who fakes his own death to leave the fight against terrorism and achieve his dream: to become a hairdresser in New York. Although he wants to leave his life of action behind, he quickly realizes that it is not so easy to escape his past. As his enemies, old and new, try to eliminate him, they will all come to the same conclusion: Zohan is not only licensed to kill, but to comb his hair as well. And all of New York City will witness it!

Thursday, November 11 at 10:00 p.m. – «50 first dates»

Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) is a marine biologist with a tendency to avoid compromise. Until one day, he meets Lucy Whitmore (drew Barrymore) who only has one small problem: a short-term memory loss and every morning he wakes up with absolutely nothing to remember from the day before. But Henry has fallen in love and knows that he is going to have to start over every day for the rest of his life.

Thursday, November 18 at 22:00 – “Big kids”

Not because you get older you have to get old! Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris rock, David spade and Rob schneiderThe comedy superstars are at their best, playing five childhood friends who meet again at the funeral of their basketball coach. Taking advantage of the 4th of July party, the five of them, accompanied by their families, spend a weekend in an old cabin on a lake where they spent their vacations when they were children. The experience will help them to realize that, although they are older, they have not grown and that their partners only want them to mature.

Thursday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m. – «Click»

Adam Sandler is the protagonist of this comedy with a dramatic background in which he plays Michael Newman, a workaholic architect who has no time for his wife Donna and their children because he wants to make a good impression on his ungrateful boss and get a well-deserved promotion. So when he meets Morty, an eccentric salesman, he gets the answer to his prayers: a magical remote control that allows him to travel to the past or future, and even stop the present. But before Michael realizes it, the command is programming him and his life with dire consequences.

Every Thursday in October at 22:00, Adam Sandler awaits you with his best films in Hollywood Channel.