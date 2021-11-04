Actor Matt Damon stars in crypto ad: “Fortune is for the brave” (with video)

By

Matt Damon stars in the platform’s ad Crypto.com to be broadcast in 20 countries

Famous actor Matt Damon, 51, well known for his performance in such films as Interstellar, The Martian and Ford vs. Ferrary, now stars in an advertising video for the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com.

The one-minute advertising video called “Fortune favors the brave”, is directed by the winner of the Oscar Wally Pfister and will air in more than 20 countries. The platform crypto “shares my commitment to empowering people around the world with the necessary tools to take control of their future”, Damon said, according to a review by Bitcoin.com.

Also, David Fincher is producer.

The cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com announced yesterday the advertising campaign. CEO Kris Marszale indicated that it: “It highlights the very spirit of the company, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase that was first spoken thousands of years ago.”

The company said the ad starring Damon will air in more than 20 countries and is added to “Recent endorsements including Formula 1, martial arts company UFC, 76ers basketball team and more.” For instance, Crypto.com also partnered with the French soccer club Saint-Germain Recently.

Marszalek explained that the ad is “A tribute to those who took us here” and it is also “An invitation to those who will take us further.” He added: “We are a community that builds the future of the Internet, Web3. Powered by cryptocurrencies, Web3 will be fairer and more equitable, owned by builders, creators, and users. You.“

By pointing out that this is the “First brand campaign of the company”, the executive told the media Insider: “We wanted to create a very powerful connection … cryptocurrencies are less and less about commerce and more about building the future of the Internet.”

Fundamentally, the video starring Damon makes a journey through milestones in world history, emphasizing those individuals, mere mortals, who “embrace the moment and commit “, highlighting the words that “They have been whispered by the intrepid since Roman times: Fortune favors the brave“.

For the water

In addition, Crypto.com recently partnered with Water.org, the global nonprofit organization co-founded by Damon that brings clean water and sanitation to people in need. The company made a direct donation of $ 1 million to the nonprofit organization and is launching initiatives to encourage more than 10 million users around the world to support the cause.

Damon commented:

Like what we are doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to empowering people around the world with the tools necessary to take control of their future. They have built an encryption platform that is accessible and puts people first.

Recently there have been several news related to various cryptocurrency advertising media and exchanges. For example, the crypto doggy meme, Floki, advertises itself on the London Underground, as the exchange Binance did at bus stops in that city. Also, in Madrid

Sources: Crypto.com announcement, Bitcoin.com, file

Version of DailyBitcoin

Picture of Unsplash