Aaron Rodgers will be out against the Chiefs after testing positive for Covid-19

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Green bay packers the duel against the Kansas city chiefs after testing positive for Covid-19, assured a source to ‘ESPN’.

According to the same media, the quarterback would have asked the NFL, where appropriate, the opportunity to supply the vaccine with an alternative treatment that would allow him to appear on the list of those who received the dose, proposing that the league flatly rejected.

The player that since several remain in the focus of the unvaccinated, they must comply with a special protocol, for now it will be isolated for 10 days.

“There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge them. Some of those who have been vaccinated have contracted COVID. It is an interesting subject that I believe that we are going to see play all the season “, sentenced the quarterback.

The Packers They have not been complete, every week there are casualties of several of their stars and coaching staff to leave positive to the virus or to have been in contact with one, among them are the receptor Davante adams, the wide receiver Allen lazard, Coach Joe Barry and the quarterback Kurt benkert.

