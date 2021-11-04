Aaron Rodgers tests positive for Covid-19 and will not play with the Packers against Arizona, reveals a source

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The NFL considers that Rodgers has not been vaccinated since the beginning of the season, sources added to this medium. NFL Network was the first to report it.

Per league protocol, if Rodgers tests positive and is not vaccinated, he must be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days and cannot return until at least November 13, if he is asymptomatic.

Rodgers, 37, received alternative treatment before the start of training camp, sources told ESPN, and later applied to the NFL for that treatment to allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccines. After an internal debate, the league ruled that Rodgers would not receive the same consideration and would be considered unvaccinated.

Sources said Rodgers follows masking protocols while interacting with players and coaches inside the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters. However, Rodgers does not wear a mask while in the media auditorium during his weekly and post-game press conferences. The Packers have put other unvaccinated players on ‘Zoom’, rather than in-person media sessions.

The current NFL MVP said last August that he was “immunized” when asked about his vaccination status.

“You know, there’s a lot of talk about it, in the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not statements, owners who have made statements,” Rodgers noted at the time. “There are guys in the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated who have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting topic that I think we’re going to see all play. the season”.

Aaron Rodgers will miss the game against Arizona due to Covid-19

She later added: “I think I like to learn about everything I’m doing, and there was a lot of research that even focused on that. But like I said, there have been people who tested positive, and I think only vaccinated people here. It will be interesting to see. how things work in the future. Obviously, there could be some problems with vaccinated people only doing tests every two weeks and then unvaccinated tests every day. “

Packers coach Matt LaFleur declined to comment Wednesday on the vaccination status of any player or coach. He was asked if Rodgers’ use of the word “immunized” may have been misleading.

“That’s a great question for Aaron,” LaFleur said. “I’m not going to comment on that.”

LaFleur also said he didn’t know if Rodgers had any symptoms and spoke with him briefly Wednesday.

Jordan Love is in line to make his first career start against Kansas City in the absence of Rodgers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted a quick recovery for Rodgers.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Mahomes said of not facing Rodgers on Sunday. “I have watched his game for a long time. I feel like I play in a similar style. You always want to compete against the best. Hopefully he is healthy and not so bad. I’m sure he will come back stronger.”

Veteran quarterback Blake Bortles will fly to Green Bay on Wednesday with the expectation that he will be signed by the practice team and eligible for the 53-man roster on Sunday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bortles was on the Packers roster this summer until Rodgers reported to training camp.

The Packers (7-1) are on a seven-game winning streak and are tied with the Rams and Cardinals for the best record in the NFC.

Rodgers is the second Packers star player to test positive in the past week. Catcher Davante Adams was out last week due to a positive test and missed last Thursday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. LaFleur is hopeful Adams can return Thursday.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard also missed last week’s game after being considered a close contact with Adams.

The Packers were still without defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Monday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the positive test for Rodgers, LaFleur said the Packers are not currently in the league’s intensive protocols, although they have been following many of the masking and distancing rules.

“I watch what these guys do,” LaFleur added. “We have cameras everywhere. I think our guys do an excellent job with that. And it’s a shame. Not that this can’t happen to anyone.” It has happened to a lot of people outside this building, “he said.