A streamer is losing job opportunities for calling herself “Squidgame”

Squid Game, known in Mexico as The Squid Game, is a South Korean drama that debuted in September and has since become a worldwide phenomenon with millions of views on Netflix. While the success of this series is harmless to the vast majority of people, a veteran Twitch streamer is suffering from it.

Content creator Lydia Eller began uploading videos to YouTube and live streaming on Twitch under the names “SquidGame” and “SquidGaming” for more than a decade. Of course, it goes without saying that it has the same name as the popular Netflix series.

Lydia Eller lives a nightmare thanks to Squid Game

While one might think that having the same name as a program that became a worldwide phenomenon could have some advantages, the reality seems to be different. What happens is that the streamer assured that her Instagram account (@squidgame) received a ban at the end of October because many people denounced it.

Lydia Eller told the network BBC that she started being harassed by people who were angry with her for allegedly stealing the account of the Netflix show. This situation led to her having to disable Instagram notifications, as her phone was quickly full of hate messages.

Ermm I think so many people have been trying to log into my account or reporting it (squidgame) that instagram have banned me. Very not cool. – Lydia (@SquidGaming) October 8, 2021

Thanks to the South Korean drama lacking an official Instagram account, Lydia Eller assured that people constantly tag her or send messages thinking that she is the show.

Even more shocking, the content creator confessed this week that she lost 2 job opportunities. This is because people do not want to hire her if she uses the same name as the popular Netflix show.

It is important to note that in addition to streaming on Twitch and uploading videos to YouTube, Lydia Eller works in presentation and advertising. So he claimed that the companies that offered him the position in the first place specifically told him that he did not get the job by name.

First I get sent abuse, then I get banned, now I’m losing out on work. – Lydia (@SquidGaming) November 2, 2021

“My SEO [optimización de motores de búsqueda] it was completely ruined. If you are looking for me or my brand, which I have had for over 10 years, all you get is the TV show. More recently, I was rejected from a job because of my name, ”the content creator confessed.

Faced with this difficult situation, Lydia Eller began to consider changing her name, although she stressed that she is not sure she has any other option. Plus, that means destroying your brand that took 10 years to build.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious situation? What would you do if you were in the streamer’s shoes? Let us read you in the comments.

