A Spanish hospital, among the 20 best in the world according to Forbes

The best hospital in the world, according to the Forbes list, is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester (Minnesota, United States). The Jiménez Díaz Foundation, in Madrid, it is ranked number 12 among the 20 best hospitals in the world, the only Spanish center included in the ranking.

This privately managed hospital center integrated into the National Health System (SNS) leads the excellence indexes in Spain due to the accumulation of references from the medical community and its users.

How the ranking is made

The ranking is based on various prestigious rankings and various indices of excellence, as well as recommendations from the international medical community, patient experience data, and the Berlin Principles (2019) for the evaluation of educational institutions, among others. Criteria for the evaluation of educational institutions, given the academic and research nature of the vast majority of the centers included in this list, the journal specialized in the world of business and finance highlights the Fundación Jiménez Díaz as the only Spanish hospital among the which he considers the best 20 in the world.

The strategy of the Madrid hospital It is based on the continuous review of its processes for permanent improvement, always thinking about the prevention and promotion of the health of the population; the patient’s experience, working what really matters to him; and the responsible and efficient management of resources to contribute to the sustainability of the health system; while its culture focused on the patient seeks excellence, both in treatment and treatment, and is committed to putting new technologies, innovation, digitization and Big Data at your service to facilitate your health care, from any place and place.

Covid-19 in Jiménez Díaz

With data from the Ministry of Health, the Jiménez Díaz Foundation has been the Spanish hospital with the highest occupancy by covid patients in its ICU since the pandemic was declared. On average, 48% of its critical beds have been occupied with covid patients. February 26, 2020 was when he confirmed the hospital’s first coronavirus diagnosis, the second case in Madrid; it has treated 22,700 patients and vaccinated 170,000 people since then.

For your work in the pandemic, has received different awards: it was the first hospital to obtain the certificate as Protected against covid by Aenor (May 2020). In 2021, it has become the first hospital in the world to receive the prestigious EFQM Global for excellence in management; It has been chosen as one of the three Spanish hospitals with the best clinical approach to the pandemic, according to the Health Reputation Monitor (Merco); and, Special Award for your Health, for being a national benchmark in the management of the pandemic.

The top 20 hospitals in the world according to Forbes

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester (Minnesota, United States)

2. John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore (Maryland, United States)

3. Singapore General Hospital, Singapore

4. Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, (Sweden)

5. Cleveland Clinic, (Ohio, United States)

6. Toronto General Hospital, (Toronto, Canada)

7. Center Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Lausanne, Switzerland

8. MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, (Texas, United States)

9. Hôpital Pitié Salpêtrière, (Paris, France)

10. Heidelberg University Clinic (Heidelberg, Germany)

11. Mount Sinai, (Toronto, Canada)

12. Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, (Madrid, Spain)

13. Royal Berkshire Hospital, (Reading, UK)

14. Institut Curie, (Paris, France)

15. Oslo University Hospital (Oslo, Norway)

16. Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

17. Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

18. St. Luke’s International Hospital, (Tokyo, Japan)

19. University London College Hospital (London, UK)

20. The Royal Children’s Hospital (Melbourne, Australia)