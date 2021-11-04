a septuagenarian trans cabaret in the Temporada Alta

The exhibition recovers the acclaimed montage by Alain Platel, with the interpreters in their 70s, and premieres in Spain ‘Entre le chien et le loup’, a denunciation of the fascism of the Brazilian director Christiane Jatahy

The international creation returns twice this weekend to High season with two creators related to the festival, Alain Platel, founder of les Ballets C de la B, and Christiane Jatahy, interesting Brazilian director installed in Europe. The first returns with ‘Gardenia’, a work co-directed with musical specialist Frank van Laecke, an acclaimed and unique transsexual cabaret with the same performers who premiered the work 10 years ago. If they were over sixty then, today it is much more delicate for them to go on tour but they have the same enthusiasm and desire as then. “Only one of them died five years ago and we have decided not to replace him. We integrate his death into the work, which is not a ‘remake'”, points out Platel (Ghent, Belgium, 1956). The entire cast of ‘Gardenia’ is like the one in the film ‘Yo soy asi’, Sonia Herman Dolz’s documentary from the year 2000 on the historic Bohemia Winery in Barcelona.

Most of the leads were not professional actors when it was released. The one who did have a lot of tables and knew show business well was the Belgian actress Vanessa van Durme, the alma mater of ‘Gardenia’. “Now there are a lot of shows about gender and identity. It wasn’t like that when we did it. I remember that neither I nor Frank knew much about the issue of men becoming women,” says Platel. In this sense, his meeting with Vanessa was crucial.

Beyond diving into the trans universe with real testimonies, the work speaks of the need to be oneself, something with which everyone can empathize.

Veterans of a battle

They say they never expected the play to become a hit and tour the world for two years. “Now young people see them as veterans of a battle that started years ago.” Despite much progress, “there is still a lot to do, the fight continues,” adds Van Laecke. ‘Gardenia’ served to penetrate a world that they treated with the utmost respect. “We wanted the audience to have fun and ask questions.” The vulnerability and fragility of the protagonists it is today more evident, something that benefits the atmosphere of the work. “Physically they are not the same but if it were up to them they would continue doing the work for 10 more years. We will stop the tour in December and we will evaluate. We have requests from several theaters but the main thing is that the interpreters are well and are cared for.”

Fascism macros and micros

‘Entre chien et loup’, the latest by Christiane Jatahy (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1968), premiered at the Avignon festival, is a title that refers to that diffuse border between light and darkness at dawn or the evening, where it is not possible to distinguish between a dog and a wolf. The montage, the first part of a trilogy that will address racism and colonialism later, shows the narrow line separating democracy and fascism. Theater is always political for Jatahy, an agora in which he uses both filmed and real images. On this occasion he shows live the process of filming a movie, ‘Dogville’. Grace, the role played by Nicole Kidman in Lars von Trier’s film, here becomes Graça, a character played by his fetish actress, Julia Bernart, to which the public of the High Season already knows. “‘Dogville’ serves as a starting point for me to talk about the political situation in the world, and in Brazil in particular,” confesses the director. “He talks about how capitalist exploitation can turn into fascism and the danger of ending up in a one-thinking society.” For the director, toxic masculinity, abuse and violence are part of the problem. “Fascism is something we do not see because it wears a mask. In Brazil we did not see it coming, we did not see the monster.”