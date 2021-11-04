6.5 million units sold last quarter according to Strategy Analytics

The last press conference on financial results already told us that Mac sales are growing thanks to the push of the M1 chips, but without giving specific details. Now we can find out more thanks to new estimates from Strategy Analytics, whose new report estimates that 6.5 million laptops have been sold during the third quarter of the year.

The MacBook Air M1 as the perfect combination of price and performance

The best-selling model would have been the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, followed by the 13-inch MacBook Pros with an M1 chip. The winning combination would be its reasonable price (discounts and promotions would have been taken advantage of), combined with the capabilities of the M1 chip and battery life. The estimate places Apple as the fourth largest laptop seller in the world.

The demand from educational institutions and the return to face-to-face work may also have been factors that have influenced the increase in sales. The laptop market has grown 8% year-on-year since last year’s lockdowns, no less.

And this does not include the sales of the new iMac, whose reception must also have been good thanks to teleworking. It remains to be seen how the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be sold, especially in this next Christmas season in which Apple usually breaks revenue records.