5 movie premieres to close 2021 with a flourish

The last months of 2021 will be filled with magic

The Eternals- November 4

One of the most anticipated releases, The Eternals by Marvel Studios, a few weeks ago the film was already on the big screen, and in this first week of November we will finally be able to see the supersonic Marvel family in Mexican cinemas.

With the participation of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Richard Madden.

Charm-November 24

The Disney film set in Colombia will arrive in the penultimate month of this 2021 to fill the cinemas with magic, telling the story about the families and traditions of the Latin American country, magic will flood the screen with the story of Maribel, a 15-year-old girl who will fight to find his gift and save his family from the extinction of magic, in addition the Disney production will feature the voice of the famous reggaeton singer Maluma, songs composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and with the interpretation of Carlos Vives in your title topic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home- December 17

The most anticipated film of this year is almost at the end, just to close with a flourish, Spider Man No Way Home starring Tom Holland will show Peter for the first time in the multiverse, it will have special appearances that have made the world go Beyond the emotion, because the return of Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, caused the internet to break.

4.- Sing 2: Come and sing again! – December 23

With songs that will fill you with emotion Sing 2 returns to fill the rooms with magic, U2 will be part of the soundtrack, with its new song “Your Song Saved My Life”, to dream big the film will feature the participation of Matthew MxConaughy , Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Halsey and Bono on vocals.

On December 23, the whole family will be able to enjoy this sequel where the characters will prepare an extravagant show, to save the theater from bankruptcy, and will sing songs by Billie Eilish, Drake, Taylor Swift and BTS, with which they will be able to remind you of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

5.-Matrix: Resurrections- December 23

After 20 years we can see Keanu Reeves again as Neo, Matrix Resurrections will show Neo once again correcting the errors in the matrix, because the love of his life, Trinity does not remember him.