4 challenges of hybrid work for physical and mental health

What are the challenges of physical and mental health in the new social and professional paradigm?

Specialists encourage breaking with sedentary lifestyle, separating work life from personal life and shielding disconnection.

These are his tips to achieve it.

In recent years, and especially due to the pandemic and forced confinements, the care and attention of physical and mental health has gained prominence. Merging both concepts into one has become one of the priorities for society in general and for companies in particular.

In Mexico, only 3 out of 10 employees feel that the level of empathy in their workplace has increased, compared to the previous year, according to a PageGroup survey.

In addition, 29.1% of employees in Latin America are willing to change jobs if this achieves a better life balance.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental disorders such as depression or anxiety have a cost of 900,000 million euros as a result of the loss of labor productivity.

With the obligation to adapt to a remote work model during the pandemic, and currently hybrid, 26.4% of Mexicans consider that their organization does not support them on emotional and mental health issues, according to PageGroup.

Break with sedentary lifestyle, separate professional life from personal life and respect work disconnection, challenges in the future of work

Concrete actions such as breaking the sedentary lifestyle pushed by the home office, separating professional and personal life or disconnection from work are at the center of the debate.

The experts who participated in the XIX Smart Business Meeting on the new social and professional paradigm of physical and mental health highlighted the importance of the detection and treatment of these problems.

Mario Alonso Puig, president of the IE University Center for Health, Well-being and Happiness, emphasized a series of lessons that the pandemic has left, such as the importance of realizing the “enormous fragility” of people and the need to greater “humility” in situations that make “life can change in an instant.”

Puig acknowledged “how much” people “need each other” and encouraged us to look at the positive aspects of life, despite the fact that there is a “tendency to opt for the negative.” That is why he highlighted the importance of human empathy and “knowing how to be grateful” for what one has, since it is normal “not to realize what one has until it is lost.”

In his opinion, “mind, body and spirit are an inseparable unit” that must be cared for and worked on and he insisted on the importance of “breaking the sedentary lifestyle” of being “all day in pajamas” to avoid the possibility of suffering “pictures of anxiety or depression “, which are” closely related “to lack of movement.

What is the best way to implement flexible working?

Remote work brought with it a series of challenges that the business world must face and there are many doubts about the best way to implement flexible working. Puig pointed out that “we still do not have experience” but that, just as an adaptation to the 100% online world was carried out, now the “balanced” way to adapt to this new circumstance must be found.

He gave as an example of an “unnecessary” work model that people who move from the suburbs to the center and who “queue” at the entrance and exit “for 2 hours” live. On the other hand, he pointed out that the diametrically opposite of “not having contact” with others is not correct either. The physical movement of going to work helps to “break sedentary lifestyle.”

“From an emotional and affective point of view,” he said, the close relationship with colleagues is “much more valuable” than being constantly online.

Finding the balance between the best of the face-to-face world and the home office is the challenge

Nor is it “healthy” to let the line between work and personal life “blur”. He valued the importance of disconnection to avoid that “your home is your company and your company is your home.”

Pablo Marina, head of Health & Wellbeing at Banco Santander, agreed with Puig that “it is important to find enthusiasm for going to the office.” He recognized the challenge of “putting in value” again “all the benefits and advantages” that the face-to-face model has, such as creative areas or the speed in solving doubts, something that the online model does not happen.

All these positive elements, Marina pointed out, must be considered from a “safer and healthier for all” point of view. The office as a work environment “will not disappear” as it is the “point of contact, coordination and creativity” of the company.

Need for a work disconnection

The change towards an online model changed the social paradigm in which many people felt that their work and personal life were not completely separated, generating a lack of disconnection from work.

The IE University expert defended the importance of disconnection from work to avoid “the stress” that is generated by not giving the brain its well-deserved rest. Today, “recovery periods” and sleeping habits are “penalized because“ it seems that only doing is important ”, something that goes“ totally against physiology ”.

“There can be no high productivity linked to the well-being and happiness of people, if” periods of mental renewal “are not introduced. And he stressed that “the happiest people are those who are successful.”

Nowadays, this approach is arousing “real and brutal interest” in companies because they see that, sometimes, people “can’t take it anymore.”

The employee must be at the center of the new work structure

The great challenge currently facing the world of work in caring for and protecting people’s mental and physical health is “putting the person at the center,” the expert stated. When “the dignity” of the person is valued and not just the benefits, “we will be surprised” by all the “good things that come out of it.”

Change and uncertainty in new situations can generate destructive emotions for people’s well-being. Puig reasoned that the human being “chooses with the heart and justifies with reason”, therefore, if uncertainty tends to be linked with concepts such as “danger or threat”, people will lack the “necessary capacities” to adapt to the changes.

“However, if a situation of uncertainty is assumed internally as an opportunity, emotional, mental and creative qualities are awakened,” he explained.

Puig said that intelligence “is not something fixed”, but rather “it is a window” through which light enters if “the blind is up.” It is the mental predisposition of people that opens or closes that blind, thus being able to adapt well to changes and uncertainty.

NOW READ: 5 Common Tips You Should Ignore Early in Your Career to Grow Professionals, According to an Executive Who Did

ALSO READ: Bosses with emotional incompetence are on the way out

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Youtube

NOW GO: