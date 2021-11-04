3D avatars for your virtual meetings 🙄

We all know that anyone who works as a team loves meetings, especially those that are remote, those video calls in which at least the initial 10 or 20 minutes are spent in “Do you see me okay? Can you hear me?”

So of course companies like Facebook

Meta and Microsoft want to “revolutionize” more that great space with virtual and augmented reality, because of course that having a 3D avatar and a virtual conference room is the future we are all dreaming of. And that is exactly what comes within Microsoft Teams.





Start the metaverse competition





Microsoft just announced Mesh, a Collaborative platform for virtual experiences that will be integrated directly into Teams starting next year. The technology will combine the efforts in mixed reality and HoloLens that the company has been promoting in recent years.

With this the idea is participate in video calls that anyone can enter with their own animated 3D avatars, in the purest style of what Facebook announced focused for now on collaborative work.

You won’t need a virtual reality headset to be able to use Microsoft Teams 3D avatars

Microsoft expects these kinds of features help deal with “virtual meeting fatigue”. Let something like Mesh help reduce the tedium of having to be on video calls all day.

Those avatars can represent you in both 2D and 3D meetings, so you can choose to have an animated version of yourself if you don’t feel like turning on your webcam. The avatar will be able to interpret your vocal signals to show animations, so that it “looks like it is there with you”.

But in addition to the avatars, it is rather in the “immersive spaces” where Microsoft sees its integration of Mesh most useful, and where it will focus more efforts to build “a metaverse for companies.” The idea is create virtual spaces within Teams where people can network and socialize with games, or even use Microsoft applications to collaborate on projects.