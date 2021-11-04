16 disturbing horror series that are the best of the 21st century

More and more horror series in streaming and that is because we have already become addicted, besides that it is a genre that can take many different forms and tell all kinds of stories that play with fear, phobias and a bit of psychology so that we cannot get rid of them. of the head.

If we see it logically, terror should not please us. It is something that leaves us tense, stressed and restless, but strangely that makes us enjoy it more. We all have a bit of darkness inside and the series have managed to exploit it to become everyone’s obsession, and to elevate the horror genre to levels that we could not imagine before.

The genre has changed a lot over the years, we are no longer afraid of the same things and we do not understand horror in the same way we did when Nosferatu made it to the movies for the first time, so the writers and creators have found new ways to get our heart rate up and feel the urge to cover our eyes in order to survive a ghoulish scene.

Now we have series that show human nature as a central element of terror, there are futuristic stories, science fiction and projects that use nostalgia to attract and scare us. The 21st century is becoming one of the best and most innovative in horror themes, and there are a few series that have marked it.

The essential horror series of the 21st century:

Penny dreadful

The series starring Eva Green and Timothy Dalton is a gothic nightmare that brings together some of the most iconic characters in horror literature (Van Helsing, Frankenstein, the werewolf, etc …). Penny dreadful tells the story of a woman marked by a demon who seeks to turn her into a tool to unleash chaos and darkness on the world. Greene had one of his most perfect roles in this series, which explores topics such as sexual taboos, spiritism and the way fear evolves, from a Victorian context that makes everything more macabre.

Midnight mass

Created by Mike Flanagan, this series talks about religious fanaticism, addictions, trauma and loneliness, with a few strange supernatural elements. The story begins when Riley returns home, to a small island isolated from the rest of the world, after spending years in prison, with him also comes a new priest who begins to perform “miracles” in the community, which are actually part of a darker plan, connected with a mysterious figure that leads the priest to believe that it is the way to salvation.

Dark

The German series combines horror with science fiction and the end of the world, is full of twists and connections that arise from the first chapter, but that lead to an unexpected result. Dark It happens in a small German town where a child goes missing, leading a teenager named Jonas to discover that everything is connected to time travel, with a strange man who is connected to him, the disappearances of more children in the past, and a series of events that could trigger the end of the world.

The Haunting of Hill House

This was the first series of Mike flanagan on Netflix and it is still one of the best in the history of the platform. Hill House is part of an anthology about haunted houses (with stories based on great horror books) and tells the story of 5 brothers who grew up in a house full of terrifying ghosts, which generates many trauma and adult problems. As adults, the siblings begin to experience strange things and discover that the answers lie in the place they left and were terrified of in the first place.

Stranger things

The series of duffer brothers It is pure nostalgia, references to the cinema of the 80s and a mix between science fiction and horror. Stranger things takes us to a town in Indiana, where the lives of a group of local children change when they run into a mysterious girl who does not speak, wears a tattooed number and has supernatural abilities. Eleven was part of an experiment, accidentally opened a portal to another dimension and is now being hunted by the government.

The walking dead

This is one of the best zombie series out there. The walking dead It was a phenomenon with its first season, where they showed us the consequences of a zombie apocalypse, which leads the survivors to leave the cities and move constantly while looking for a safe place where the undead cannot reach them. They are zombies, but in reality it is a story about human nature and the violence that we are capable of.

Servant

Created by M. Night ShyamalanFrom Sixth Sense, this is a twisted and rare psychological horror series. It is one of those stories that is worth discovering without knowing much before, but, in general, it is the story of a couple who hires a babysitter to take care of their baby, but nothing is what it seems and everything is becoming more macabre as the chapters progress, there is tension, supernatural elements, mystery and even religious cults.

American Horror Story (not all seasons)

The horror anthology of Ryan murphy He has already made his mark on the horror genre and has had some great moments. Not all seasons are perfect, but stories like Murder House and Asylum, which take elements from real cases, are really disturbing and show the duality of Murphy, who can go from something like Glee to a series about a murderous house, possessions, criminals. , witches and urban legends.

Marianne

The French series may have been canceled, but that did not prevent it from becoming one of the most viewed and commented on. Netflix at the time of its premiere. The story begins when a famous horror novel writer discovers that the demonic witch who has invaded her dreams for years, and who she writes about in her stories, really exists and is beginning to attack her friends and family to convince her to return to the world. place from which she escaped as a child and to continue writing.

Channel Zero

This series, created by Nick Antosca (from Brand New Cherry Flavor and the New Chucky series) is a horror anthology based on the popular Creepypastas internet sites (that’s where the Slenderman legend came from): Candle Cove, The No-End House, Butcher’s Block and The Dream Door, and tell different stories of ghosts, monsters and scares that went viral on the Internet, to awaken your phobias.

Kingdom

This Korean series is another of the great productions of zombies that you must see. It all starts with a sick emperor and a “traitorous” prince who discovers that there is a strange disease turning people into monsters Thirsty for blood (as well as a conspiracy to steal his throne), so he sets out on a mission to save his people, while escaping from corrupt politicians who want to take his throne from him.

Castle rock

This series is based on the characters and universes of the novels of Stephen King. It is a horror anthology that, in its first season, connects several characters who connect with the people of Shawshank, where strange things do not stop happening. The second is a kind of origin story for Annie Wilkes, the terrifying villain of Misery, showing her beginnings as a nurse and what leads her to transform into a monster.

Bates Motel

This series is a kind of prequel to Psycho, from Alfred Hitchcock, where we see Norman bates and his mother moving to a small town to become owners of a roadside motel. The series takes place years before the events of the film, but shows the key moments that were marking Norman’s life and pushed him to lose his mind.

The Revenants

This french series It is brutal and it is one of the favorites of Stephen King. The story takes place in a small town in France that was marked by tragedy (the death of a group of children on a school trip), but, just as they began to heal, the dead begin to come back to life, with the same appearance they had before they died and without knowing anything about what happened to them or memories of where they have been all that time.

Black mirror

The series of Charlie brooker is a futuristic nightmare that shows us the dangers of technology. Each chapter shows a different story, where the lives of the characters are turned upside down because of apps, devices and new technological possibilities. It’s all fantasy, but some of the things it proposes have become reality and that gives the series much more realism and horror.

Hannibal

Play with the character of Anthony Hopkins it’s dangerous, but Mads mikkelsen He did it with this series that explores the beginning of the relationship between the infamous murderous psychiatrist, Hannibal Lecter, and an FBI criminal profiler, Will Graham, who is obsessed with discovering how Hannibal can have so much empathy and knowledge of the killers. serial.