15 things you didn’t know about Ralph Macchio beyond ‘Cobra Kai’

Today one of those events occurs that makes us all feel a little older, almost at the level of when Macaulay Culkin turned 40 in 2020. It is the birthday of another teenage star, in this case of the 80s, Ralph machio, known for playing Daniel LaRusso the protagonist of ‘Karate Kid’ and, more recently of ‘Cobra Kai’, the Netflix series that recovers the character, turns 60.

Macchio, who had a very successful career during the 1980s, appearing in television series such as ‘Con 8 Enough’ and in films such as ‘Rebeldes’ by Francis Ford Coppola, and who was about to be the protagonist of ‘Back to the future’, he ended up moving away from the spotlight during the 90s. From then until his return to the front page of today, with the release in 2018 of ‘Cobra Kai’, Macchio only played specific and supporting roles in films and series of TV.

To celebrate that today he reaches 60 years, today we wanted review some of the aspects of their life or work that are not usually well known by fans of the ‘Karate Kid’ saga. We go with them.

1. His career started in the late 70’s

Although ‘The Karate Kid’ was undoubtedly what led him to stardom, Macchio had started acting very young. He was a child actor who participated in various television commercials.

2. He was not a teenager when he starred in the movie.

Macchio was old to play the part. Although the character is almost a child, the actor was already 22 years old when did the casting. Regardless, the film crew was impressed to see it, they loved it and even rewrote parts of the film to suit it.

The protagonist’s last name, for example, was changed from Webber to LaRusso to suit Ralph’s Italian origins.

3. Neither Macchio nor Pat Morita had a clue about karate before the movie started.

Despite what we see on the screen, none of the protagonists, nor the bad guys in the movie, had the remotest idea of ​​karate. So they had to prepare hard for the shoot with a trainer in long sessions of 4 hours a day.

4. Macchio hated the movie title at first

Although now it is a beloved title and remembered by all, the protagonist declared to the magazine Sports Illustrated that “I fought tooth and nail to change the title because I had the impression that there were chances that that title would be associated with me forever,” as it was.

5. The role of Daniel LaRusso was almost played by Robert Downey Jr, Nicholas Cage or Charlie Sheen

It seems impossible to imagine an actor other than Macchio in the role of Daniel LaRusso, but the fact is that according to actor William Zabka, actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Edwards were considered for the role , Eric Stoltz and even Nicolas Cage. Had Cage been the lead, the movie would have been very, very different.

6. Macchio performed all of the ‘Karate Kid’ stunts except one

The only scene where it’s not him is where he is pushed down the hill while riding his bike. In fact, he did shoot this scene, but as the result was not very good, it was decided to shoot it again with the help of a specialist.

7. Macchio really got hurt after the ‘Karate Kid’ Halloween fight

One of the most famous scenes in the movie is when Ralph is chased by the Cobra Kai team members disguised as skeletons. A fight ensues and in the filming, which took place at 4 in the morning and with the team already very tired, William Zabka hit him in the jaw with a kick that really shocked him.

8. Lovingly keep various objects from the filming of ‘Karate Kid’

After the end of filming for the original film, Macchio was presented with various gifts that he fondly keeps. One is one of the ribbons that he wore tied on his forehead, the other is the trophy he wins at the end of the movie and the third is none other than Mr. Miyagi’s yellow car, the mythical “wax, polish wax.”

9. He turned down many offers to bring his ‘Karate Kid’ character back to life until ‘Cobra Kai’ came along

Over the years, there were many projects to get the ‘Karate Kid’ characters back, but we had to wait until 2018 for Macchio to finally feel ready to get the character back.

10. Macchio and his on-screen enemy, Billy Zabka, are great friends

In the promotion of ‘Cobra Kai’ we have been able to verify that both actors are very good friends and constantly joke around.

11. He’s a huge Bruce Springsteen fan.

Macchio is a staunch Bruce Springsteen fan and has seen him in concert more than twenty times.

12. He once saved a baby porpoise from dying on the beach in Malibu

On one occasion he came across a beached whale on the beach in Malibu and dragged it out to sea, saving his life. He has never recounted this fact, but it was witnessed by many people who leaked it to the press.

13. He is a great dancer and participated in ‘Dancing with the stars’ in 2005

From a very young age, Ralph attended dance classes, which served him to interpret the fight scenes of ‘Karate Kid’.

In 2005 he was able to put his talent to the test by participating in the dance program ‘Dancing with the stars’.

14. Daniel named his only son in homage to the film

Daniel Macchio was born in 1996 and Ralph named him in homage to his character in the film.

15. He made a moving speech at Pat Morita’s funeral

Just the fact that he agreed to speak at the funeral of his co-star gives an idea of ​​the close relationship that both interpreters had between them.

