100 fans are expelled from the Azteca stadium for homophobic shouting at Cruz Azul vs. Lion

MEXICO – The MX League reported that they expelled more than 100 fans of the match between Cruz Azul and Leon, for insisting on doing the homophobic scream against goalkeepers, which caused play to stop twice.

“The LIGA BBVA MX, through the Commissioner and the security and operation personnel of the Azteca Stadium, applied the protocol against discriminatory acts, withdrawing more than 100 people, during the match Cruz Azul vs. León corresponding to the pending duel of Day 11 of the # GritaMéxicoA21 Tournament, ”reported the MX League, through a statement.

The game between Cruz Azul and León was stopped by the homophobic scream. Imago 7

The scream was heard at least four times, which caused the duel Blue Cross against Lion stop twice. When the protocol was activated, the people who insisted on shouting when goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota cleared from the stands were removed.

The #LigaBBVAMX condemns any manifestation of discrimination on and off the courts. In the Cruz Azul vs León match, after the appearance and reiteration of the homophobic cry, the Commissioner and the Refereeing Body activated the protocol, suspending the match twice.

“In minutes 81, 83, 88 and 90 before the clearance of the Club León goalkeeper, the discriminatory cry was presented in the stands, and the LIGA BBVA MX protocol came into operation,” reported Liga MX.

“The Commissioner of the LIGA BBVA MX, supported by public and private security personnel, evicted more than 100 people from the eastern third level sector of the Azteca Stadium who made the discriminatory cry,” it was explained.

A few days ago, the Atlético Morelia stadium was vetoed, because the homophobic shout was heard in its stands and the Disciplinary Commission could open a file against the Blue Cross, for a similar fact.

“The BBVA MX LEAGUE continues to be committed to the prevention, vigilance and application of the preventive protocol to prevent discriminatory acts from happening in the different stadiums of our leagues, promoting a healthy, family and inclusive environment.”