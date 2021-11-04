10 million public funds

When it comes to improving training of doctors, the Ministry of Health is clear about the role played by public funds. For this reason, he considers “decisive” the 10 million euros that he will allocate to this area as part of the Transformation and Resilience Plan.
After years with hardly any funding in this area from the public coffers, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, sees in this injection of capital “a step forward”, which shows that it is “advancing and improving to do something fundamental in the National Health System such as continuing training.” “This is what we have to continue to do from the public sphere, allocate funds so that health professionals are the best trained,” he declared at the end of the Interterritorial Council, convinced that this will “improve the quality of care.”
Darias assures that none of the regional councilors present on the Board has considered insufficient the 3 million that the ministry will allocate to this area in 2021, and to which will be added another 3.5 million euros per year until 2023 from European funds to train at least 90,000 professionals and complete 360,000 credits.
All this in order to improve and maintain the knowledge, skills and aptitudes of health workers and adapt them “to the scientific evolution and permanent technology“, as well as the demands” of the citizens and the SNS. ”
The Ministry takes a position after the statements made by the socialist party during its 40th Congress in which it opened the door to a fully public financing of medical training by stopping the “dependence” on private funds. However, the profession considers that a mixed model should continue to exist, with greater weight, yes, of public funds, but without neglecting the industry.
220 million euros to finance digital health
The Interterritorial Council has also approved the distribution of another 220 million euros among the autonomous communities in order to improve the efficiency and sustainability of digital health in the health system through five areas of action, among which are the optimal management of pharmaceutical services, facilitating, among others, the coordination between Primary Care and hospital for the single prescription and the impulse in the analytics of predictive data, allowing to predict hospital readmissions or make early decisions.
It will also bet on the expansion and renovation of infrastructures and technological and computer equipment health centers, including the reinforcement of health cybersecurity, as well as integrated systems for the management and analysis of medical images so that this type of image diagnosis can be accessed remotely “throughout the health network”.
This is the annual contribution established in the agreement signed between the ministry and Pharmaindustry in 2016. However, it will take some time for the communities to dispose of this amount, once the measure is approved by the Council of Ministers.
Telematic MIR training: for “digital” issues and not for Covid
Asked about the choice of place in the next call for Specialized Health Training, the minister has once again defended the telematics model set by your department. The person in charge clarified that the raison d’être of this system has to do with the digitization promoted by her ministry, “beyond the pandemic situation.”
“It cannot be that we are advancing 220 million of digital strategy and that it is the only process not incorporated in digitization,” said Darias, who is open to continue improving this model. Even so, it considers that the platform created by Health for the previous call “offered much more information“that the current system since the candidates could know approximately the” number of people in front of them to be able to access the chosen place. ”
