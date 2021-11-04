10 million public funds

When it comes to improving training of doctors, the Ministry of Health is clear about the role played by public funds. For this reason, he considers “decisive” the 10 million euros that he will allocate to this area as part of the Transformation and Resilience Plan.

After years with hardly any funding in this area from the public coffers, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, sees in this injection of capital “a step forward”, which shows that it is “advancing and improving to do something fundamental in the National Health System such as continuing training.” “This is what we have to continue to do from the public sphere, allocate funds so that health professionals are the best trained,” he declared at the end of the Interterritorial Council, convinced that this will “improve the quality of care.”

Darias assures that none of the regional councilors present on the Board has considered insufficient the 3 million that the ministry will allocate to this area in 2021, and to which will be added another 3.5 million euros per year until 2023 from European funds to train at least 90,000 professionals and complete 360,000 credits.

All this in order to improve and maintain the knowledge, skills and aptitudes of health workers and adapt them “to the scientific evolution and permanent technology“, as well as the demands” of the citizens and the SNS. ”

The Ministry takes a position after the statements made by the socialist party during its 40th Congress in which it opened the door to a fully public financing of medical training by stopping the “dependence” on private funds. However, the profession considers that a mixed model should continue to exist, with greater weight, yes, of public funds, but without neglecting the industry.

220 million euros to finance digital health