10 LGTB + horror films that have marked pop culture

Curious that one of the most influential horror films in history is also a milestone for the LGTB + community. Dr. Frankenstein threw the first stone in the conformation of that archetype of the mad doctor who abuses his creations and establishes a dependent relationship consecrated them. In addition, it consecrated the link between LGTB + characters with flowers.

“Despite the fact that in the novel by Mary Shelley there is no subtext queer, the fact that its adaptation was carried out by James Whale is what makes it one of the pioneering representations of the LGTBIQ + collective, even though it is present reading between the lines “, Javier tells us.

“Openly homosexual (the gossips nicknamed him” the queen of Hollywood “), Whale hired Colin Clive (actor who to hide his homosexuality had married a woman) to be Henry Frankenstein, a man who will form a homoparental family with his assistant Fritz (Dwight Frye), with whom he will create his Monster (Boris Karloff) ”.

Dracula’s Daughter (1936)

Dracula’s Daughter (1936) LFI / Photoshot / Cordon Press

We don’t have to explain why vampires have left such a deep mark in the LGTB + collective, right? The freedom with which they live their existence and their desire has marked the cinema, and has created an imaginary, that of lesbian vampires, which we can find in many films.

“The first official sequel after the Dracula by Browning it was almost a century ahead of all that for which the crystal generation of today cries: changing the sex of a character that had been historically male ”, points out Parra.

“Gloria Holden was in charge of playing Countess Marya Zaleska, daughter of the aforementioned who interfered with London high society as first and recognizable lesbian icon of the cinema. This statement was not only clear from his fascination for beautiful young women to seduce, but one of his promotional phrases was more than obvious: ‘Save the women of London from the daughter of Dracula.’

How to Make a Monster (1958)