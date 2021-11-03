Your Xiaomi will change completely with MIUI 13: dates and news

If you have a Xiaomi mobile it is possible that during the last year you have experienced complicated situations. The MIUI 12 update has been a complete nightmare for Xiaomi and it is trying to fix it by all means. Today we have very good news for you, Well MIUI 13 is not as far as you may think. Recent claims from a Redmi boss are revealing that the next layer of personalization for Xiaomi mobiles will be on another level. The changes and news They will be counted in the tens and, of course, work is being done to solve all the problems.

MIUI 13 will be a layer with many changes and a lot of optimization

The CEO of Xiaomi has spoken a few days ago about MIUI 13. According to him, the company is working to make MIUI 13 a much better and more optimized layer. With his words he assures that MIUI 13 will be better than MIUI 12, so all bugs and performance problems could be forgotten.

One of China’s largest leakers has confirmed that MIUI 13 arrives with «tons of changes», so we can expect a completely renewed layer in design, functions and optimization. It is just what many users asked MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5, but it could not arrive.

If your mobile was presented in 2021 or 2020 almost with total probability will update to MIUI 13 and you will be able to enjoy the news of the customization layer. This new layer will be based on Android 12, although not all phones that update to MIUI 13 They will do the same with Android 12, they are different things.

The new MIUI 13 will be available at the end of the year

According to statements by Xiaomi staff the new customization layer will be available in December. The beta will be presented and launched the last month of the year to start 2022 with official and stable updates.

Hopefully during the first quarter of 2022 update a large part of the Xiaomi mobile catalog. It is still early to talk about specific models or dates, but it is information that we will probably have in little more than a month.

Do you feel like MIUI 13? Do you think your Xiaomi mobile will update?