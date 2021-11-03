Xiaomi’s smart TV drops in price and is close to 200 euros

The best applications come to your living room, the Xiaomi smart TV has just what you need.

You can take home the Xiaomi smart TV for less than you expect thanks to one of the Amazon offers. The 32-inch Xiaomi Smart TV P1 falls to 229 euros, you take it with 60 euros discount.

Live thanks to Android TV, the operating system created by Google so you can enjoy the best applications on your TV. Xiaomi’s smart TV is a highly recommended purchase, and more at this price.

Buy Xiaomi TV at the best price

The Xiaomi TV arrives with a 32-inch high-resolution panel. We met with a design with hardly any frames, it will look great anywhere. However, given its size, it can be perfect for use as a secondary television in a room.

Android TV 9.0 it is the operating system that brings it to life, the software created by Google for our televisions. This results in a nice and fluid interface., much more recommended than the one present in the operating system of other manufacturers.

You don’t have to pay too much to take home a well-designed TV, with a good screen and all the intelligence that Android TV offers. Don’t overthink it, the offer is only available for a limited time.

