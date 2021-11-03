Xbox will bet on the creation of 3D metaverses for franchises such as Minecraft, Halo or Microsoft Flight Simulator

The bombshell in the world of technology and the internet in 2021 was recently caused by Mark Zuckerberg. The creator of Facebook announced that the social network will be renamed Meta and that it will adopt a format for creating metaverses. Thus, virtual reality will go one step further in the future consumption and leisure.

Now, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced via Bloomberg TV that his company does not want to be left behind on this path either. Therefore, the main Xbox franchises will also receive their adaptation to the metaverse.

“You can totally expect us to do those things in video games. If you take Halo as a game, it is a metaverse. Minecraft is a metaverse, just like Flight Simulator. In a sense, today they are 2D, and the question is whether it can be carried that to a full 3D world, and we plan to do it. “

Nadella already refers to some of the company’s most successful brands as metaverses and specifically talks about extending his world to 3D. Will it be through the Hololens glasses? During E3 2015, Microsoft made an impressive demonstration of the device’s capabilities in the field of video games.

Showed the world of Minecraft fully projected in 3D and caused great expectation. However, since then we have not heard again whether an adaptation of Mojang’s work to this format is underway. Minecraft Earth has been the title that has managed to take advantage of augmented reality, although its servers suffered a total blackout in the middle of this year.

Nadella has not specified how or when can we see this idea come true developed by Microsoft. However, there are several ambitious projects that the company will have to carry out.