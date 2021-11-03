Women, the majority of students from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics – The Commentary

Domingo Ornelas Pérez, director of Baccalaureate 35, and Gustavo Valpuesta Santos, director of the Faculty of veterinary medicine and zootechnics (FMVZ), both campuses located in the Tecomán campus from the University of Colima, presented their work report to the members of the respective technical councils of each campus.

In a recorded message, the Rector Christian Jorge Torres Ortiz Zermeño He mentioned that in the 8 decades of university life, this House of Studies has contributed to the training of professionals with relevance through education, research and extension, to turn them into agents of change for the state and the region.

He said that in the months he’s been in the rectory administration and facing the pandemic, “the challenges have been permanent, favoring the emergence of great potential and ingenuity of the entire university community.”

Finally, he stressed that the accountability through the reports “shows the work of each campus to ensure the fulfillment of university functions, the academic continuity of the study plans and the most significant results for the university community and society in general ”.

In the first of the reports, corresponding to Baccalaureate 35, Sunday Ornelas, its director, pointed out among the main data the graduation of the first generation of this campus 2018-2021, of which 94 students obtained their certificate. Of these, 60% continue studying at the higher level of the UdeC.

In addition, he said, 100% of teachers are trained in the development of strategies for distance modality with technological mediation.

Among the recognitions obtained, he mentioned the participation of Salvador Galvan Gomez with the documentary “Frente a Frente”, in the national short film contest “In short 2021” organized by ANUIES.

In that act, which took place virtually, Carlos Alberto Montes Carbajal, delegate in Tecomán, on behalf of the Rector Christian Jorge Torres Ortiz Zermeño expressed congratulations for the report presented, “in which the actions resulting from the solidarity collaboration of all those who make up this campus are recovered.”

In a separate event, Gustavo Valpuesta, director of the Faculty of veterinary medicine and zootechnics, reported that, to date, of the two programs they offer, one in bachelor’s and another in master’s, the bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Zootechnician “It is accredited and recognized for its quality at the national level by the National Council of Veterinary Medicine Education and is the only undergraduate program in the UdeC recognized internationally by the Pan American Council of Education in Veterinary Sciences ”.

Regarding the graduate program, Master in Livestock Production, stressed that it is within the National Register of Quality Programs of the National Council of Science and Technology.

He also highlighted the increase in enrollment and retention rate and, as relevant data, said that for the second consecutive year the number of students is made up mostly of women, going from 52% in 2020 to 59% for this report.

Through the university extension services, it reported that 19 students participated in projects to link with the productive and government sectors. Among other points, he commented that 80% of his teachers belong to the National Research System.

In this act participated, with the representation of the Rector, the general director of Higher Education, Susana Aurelia Preciado Jiménez, who highlighted the certification of its educational programs by accrediting bodies, as well as the increase in enrollment, and in particular that the highest percentage of students are women.

He recognized the performance of students and teachers for contributing to the strengthening of the campus, and regarding the academic continuity program, highlighted the participation of teachers in training programs with technological mediation to respond to students in times of health contingency.

He highlighted the participation of teachers in the academic networks and the publication of research products as a merit for the development of the faculty through collaborative and bonding networks.

He congratulated the members of the respective university campuses, “who have been key to guaranteeing university activity.”