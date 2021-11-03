Woman descends from delivery truck and in networks they theorize the strange ‘delivery’

A video exhibits the moment when a woman descends through the back door of a pickup truck of Amazon and in networks they theorize about the strange ‘delivery‘. The company has already responded.

It was through the TikTok platform that a user spread the recording, generating controversy among Internet users.

“Amazon delivery woman“Was the title of the video replicated on various social networks.

In the recording it is observed how a person in a black dress descends from the back of the pickup truck, where the parcel is generally carried.

“Amazon has taken over different markets, is it that now it wants to enter the business of taxis that are requested by application?”, Theorized one user.

Due to the short duration of the clip it was difficult to determine why the woman came down from the back of the pickup truck. So, users said that the driver was probably outside of his working hours.

“Amazon delivers people,” was written in the comments of the video that registers more than ten million reproductions.

Due to the controversy generated by the video, the American company of electronic commerce and computer services, spoke on the matter.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our service partners of delivery and its drivers, “Amazon said in a statement.

In addition, he clarified that the entry of unauthorized passengers is a violation of the guidelines, for which the driver was fired.

