without extra accessories and with magnetic alignment

Although it may seem like an exclusive accessory from the competition, the truth is that the MagSafe charging base of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 adheres perfectly to the Pixel 6: both are attracted by magnetism until they are hooked just in the right place.

The MagSafe connector was one of the best features of macOS computers: by bringing the cable and laptop closer together, both were instantly linked by magnetism. But after a strange engineering decision, Apple removed the MagSafe from its computers in 2016; bringing it back to the most recent MacBook Pros, the ones from 2021. Also, adapted the magnetic system to the iPhone, a system that brands like Realme have already copied. Google has not copied it as is, but the truth is that the MagSafe does work with the Pixel 6.

Pixel 6 magnetic coil matches MagSafe

Google has not created a phone explicitly compatible with Apple’s MagSafe system, that must be made clear: it is an improvement to align the phone with the Pixel Stand 2. Still, the truth is that they combine perfectly, we have checked it on our Pixel 6 with a MagSafe charging dock that we use on our iPhone 12 Pro Max.

We are currently in the middle of an analysis of the Pixel 6, a phone that is standard with high-end specifications at a not too exaggerated price (649 euros). The mobile is not yet available in Spain, but it is not too difficult to bring it from other European countries, such as France.

A little over a week ago we learned that the Pixel 6 offered compatibility with the MagSafe thanks to a case, but the truth is that no case is required: the back face of the Google Pixel 6 magnetically attracts the MagSafe base until it places it at the exact charging point. With the advantage that this implies: energy transfer is improved and you do not have to move the phone until you find the recharging site.

The magnetic attraction between the Pixel 6 and the MagSafe is not strong enough to safely hold accessories such as an external battery or wallet, it does offer enough magnetic attraction to keep the charging base in place without the risk of losing charging capacity. Even the typical “clack” sounds when bringing mobile and MagSafe closer, a sign that Google has wanted to facilitate recharging with its own wireless charging ecosystem.

The MagSafe base and the Pixel 6 attract each other magnetically until they align perfectly, but that magnetic bond is not as strong as the one that the iPhones achieve.

That a competing accessory works so well on the Pixel 6 is still a curiosity. And it is perfect for those who combine the use of the iPhone with the pixel, for example: with a charging accessory they don’t need more.