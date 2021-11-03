Wireless control for Nintendo Switch with vibration and gyroscope for only 259 pesos in Amazon Mexico

Unfortunately it sold out shortly after it was published. For faster notifications of our offers and buying guides, we recommend joining our Discord and Telegram channel.

The Nintendo Switch OLED It went on sale a few weeks ago and can be purchased on Amazon Mexico as well as in various stores in the country. You can also set aside the Nintendo Switch Lite special edition of ‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Pokémon Shinign Pearl’.

But if you already have a console and what are you looking for a control, We found this option from a third party that has a price of only 259 pesos and is wireless, in addition to having functions that inexpensive controls typically do not have.

Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

It is sold by a third party and is shipped by Amazon, it has the benefits of Amazon Prime for users with this service have free shipping, although it seems that the store does not offer fast shipping and we will have to wait a few days.

Despite its low cost, control incorporates vibration and you can adjust its intensity, plus it also has gyroscope. Its battery is 500 mAh and according to the description it is hard about 10 hours of play, being recharged by a USB type C port.

The design is quite similar to that of an Xbox control and at the top we see that it also it has the button to take captures and it also has turbo functions, which allows us to perform more actions on certain titles. The only thing it doesn’t have is the NFC reader for amiibo.

