Will Smith was looking for a more real transformation for ‘King Richard’

If one briefly reviews the allocation of the statuettes, in recent years at the Oscars ceremonies a clear trend of La Academia is seen to award the awards for Best Performance to biographical roles. Above all, if they add a great characterization, making the actor disappear under several layers of prosthetics and makeup. An example of this is the case of Gary oldman transforming into Winston Churchill or Christian Bale and his version of vice president dick cheney. However, this year Will Smith’s characterization as the father of tennis players Venus and Serena on King richard it does not seek to represent in a truthful way, the face of the protagonist.

The hairdressing and makeup equipment they had all the characterization ready to bring Will Smith’s face as close as possible to the look of the Williams’ father at the time the film is set. However, director Reinaldo Marcus Green changed his mind at the last minute. “They made him look like Richard Williams, it was really shocking.”Green pointed out about the nose and cheek prosthetics that the department got to reshape the actor’s face. However, Green ended up convincing both Warner Bros and Will Smith: “I was like, ‘Look, you guys did an amazing job, but I don’t want that.’ Will has his dialect coach to be able to speak in a similar way to Richard (…) it would have been three hours of Will in the makeup chair every day Who wants to do that? “

The director spoke with the protagonist and assuring him that They didn’t need him to look like Richard WilliamsIt just sinks in and disappears, but that doesn’t mean it has to look like Richard. Even without an aggressive transformation, the truth is that the critics who have already seen the film are not sparing any praise for Smith. King richard has graduated in Spain The Williams method, It will premiere in Spain in January 2022.