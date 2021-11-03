Will Smith fell in love with a partner when he was married to Sheree Zampino

Before forming one of the marriages longest-lived in Hollywood with Jada pinkett smith, which has not been without its ups and downs, the actor Will Smith was married to Sheree zampino, the mother of her eldest son, to whom he dedicates one of the most surprising chapters of his memoir.

Contrary to what one might imagine, the interpreter has not tried to ‘make up’ reality in order to come out well off the story he has written, and he demonstrates this by recognizing that he was not exactly an exemplary husband for Sheree.

In fact, in the months after their 1992 wedding he fell madly in love with actress Stockard Channing, who was twenty-five years older than him, while they were shooting the movie together ‘Six degrees of separation’.

“Sheree and I were in the first months of our life together, with a newborn baby, and I can imagine that for Sheree that experience was, to say the least, disturbing ”, admitted the 53-year-old actor to speak of how dangerous it was to go too far in his endeavor to immerse himself in his character, who was a young con man.