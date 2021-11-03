Will Smith, cover of the November issue of GQ Spain: “What you have come to understand as ‘Will Smith’ is largely a construction”

Will Smith he’s spent decades trying to be the biggest star in the movie world. And in faith that he has succeeded, if we stick to what his name represents on the poster for a movie fundraiser. However, that incessant search has left victims and, among them, perhaps Will Smith himself.

He tells us about it in his most candid interview to date. Past fifty, and about to publish his memoirs (titled, simply Will), the star reflects on what it means to pursue your dream above anything else and see your true personality consumed by the need to please others.

“What you’ve come to understand as ‘Will Smith,’ the MC that annihilates aliens, the huge movie star,” he tells us, “It is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and perfected character, designed to protect myself. “

Everybody fights their demons, Will Smith tells us, and it doesn’t matter how famous and rich you are. They will chase you wherever you are: your relationship with your parents, the couples you have left along the way, the relationships that are not entirely monogamous, the fights with your co-workers … He talks about all this in his book and, of course, in the magnificent interview with Wesley Lowery.

Adrien Brody knows a lot about demons, and suffering for them, or with them, in the construction of his characters. He was the youngest man in history to win a best actor Oscar for The pianist And after years of stumbling around in movies where he was often the only salvageable thing, returns to the Hollywood A list with the lesson learned: sometimes suffering less and enjoying more is an equally valid recipe for success.

More learnings: Kumail Nanjiani, or how to get used to living with a new body; Ghali, the rapper who has rendered Italy at his feet, or how to make your identity a strength rather than a weakness; and Benedict Cumberbatch, or how to do interviews while you eat to reconcile your commitments to the press with a hyperactive professional life.

In this issue, we also present other very special memories: those of Ana Curra, muse of the movement and fundamental figure of patriotic punk. And another essential star of Spanish music also gives us his time: Melendi, who jokes about social networks in his new album: Likes and scars.

He points to four more names that appear on the pages of the November issue of GQ: John Boyega, who launches (sustainable) collaboration with H&M. Ken Follett, who publishes a novel, hopefully not prophetic, about the third world war. Irvine Welsh, who publishes in Spanish The Artist of the Blade. And Guillermo Santomà, the designer who plays with reality and reinvents the future of objects.

Oh, and this month we also have our spectacular GQ Watches for you. All the watchmaking news and all the news for 2021 in a spectacular 84-page supplement. Are you going to miss it?

