Why the figure of Anna Wintour was a before and after in the world of fashion

Just turned 72 years old, Anna Wintour He has not lost an iota of power and influence in the fashion industry. She is, by far, the most relevant and important woman of the contemporary era in the sector, a sector that is more hers than anyone else’s and that owes much, much, to this almighty figure.

Anna Wintour is the most influential figure in fashion, possibly the most commercially minded editor of all time. During his 25 years in the Fashion Bible, he turned his covers into authentic launch campaigns for celebrities, designers, singers … his capacity for influence has been so strong that he created the awards to defend new American designers through CFDAs. The New York Times described her as an “in-house consultant for troubled or outdated magazines.”

To understand its vital role in the world of fashion We cannot just stay on the surface, the one that tells us about a British woman, one well known, called Anna Wintour, listed as the absolute editor of the American edition of the magazine ‘Vogue ‘ Since ancient times, a close friend of the great designers of the industry and an essential in the most prestigious fashion shows in the world. fashionista planet. The truth is that it is, but the story behind Anna Wintour reveals that she is much more.

Anna Wintour. (Getty)

In the documentary for The September Issue, Wintour said: “Growing up in London in the sixties, you should wear a jacket on your head like Irving Penn’s on your head so as not to realize that something extraordinary was happening in fashion. The appearance of the girls back then and everything that was happening: the pill and the emancipation of women and the end of the class system, just seeing and living that revolution made me love [la moda] from an early age “.

It premiered at the fashion journalism at age 20 when she was hired in London by ‘Harper’s & Queen’ magazine. But right away New York he noticed her and in the 1970s he moved to the city of skyscrapers to work on the magazine ‘Harper’s Bazaar’. His first contact with ‘Vogue’ would come some time later, specifically in 1983, at which time Anna began his first steps as creative head of this header.

In 1985, Anna, as her friends call her, became editor-in-chief of British Vogue, where she made big changes. “There is a new kind of woman,” she told the London Evening Standard: “She is interested in business and money. She no longer has time to shop. She wants to know what, why, where and how.” Wintour returned to New York in 1987 to take over House & Garden, a move that many believe was a starting point for Grace Mirabella’s succession, just ten months later, in 1988. Wintour’s first cover was a photograph in the street of a model in jeans and a Lacroix haute couture sweater that marked a paradigm shift in the history of all women’s magazines.

The year 1988 and after other works in its history when it became the director of ‘Vogue’, position that he holds and has defended since then as a key and irreplaceable piece, not only in this magazine, but also as a reference and dictator of sentences in the fashion sector.

Anna Wintour. (EFE)

With her like editor-in-chief the most impressive and emblematic covers that the industry remembers would arrive, those numbers of successful september in sales, would those incredible looks created with impossible pieces and that came to life thanks to their innate mastery to combine, and the first ladies would also arrive as Hillary clinton and Michelle Obama (in addition, she is a staunch defender of the Democratic Party and has raised funds for presidential candidacies) the Hollywood staff or influencers as protagonists of their covers. Without a doubt, when good times were going on for the usual press.

Hit after hit, each one more amazing than the last, Anna Wintour managed to earn the respect and admiration of the industry, etching his name as an irreplaceable living figure in the Big Apple where he lives with his two children.

Anna Wintour. (EFE)

Meanwhile, Anna Wintour was adding to an exclusive list of best friends: Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani and Oscar de la Renta, but also outside the world of fashion, like the tennis player Roger Federer.

Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour.

But his friendships have not been the strong point in the professional life of Anna Wintour. Of her it has always been said that has so much power that a single gesture of his can make or break a designer’s career, a fact that he has shown throughout his more than 20 years at the helm of ‘Vogue’ and with his presence (or not) in certain shows, because She is not in all, no, only in the best.

In 1995 he took the reins of the most powerful event in the industry: the MET gala, and with it, this event went from forgotten to a true global event where celebs, designers and everyone who is someone in the world come together every year (except this 2020 and as a result of the pandemic) with Anna Wintour as the perfect mistress of ceremonies. She is the administrator of the Metropolitan Museum of New York; their participation made the museum’s annual gala one of the most prominent events of the year. The museum’s costume department was renamed the Anna Wintour Costume Institute in 2014.

Anna Wintour, at the 2019 MET gala (EFE)

Without wanting to, much less trying, in 2003 marked another milestone in the history of fashion. ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, the novel of Lauren Weisberger, former assistant of Wintour, took her figure as inspiration for the main character of the same based on the experiences that the author herself had lived working hand in hand with the editor. Another success, unconscious, leading to a Meryl streep to the big screen to play the role inspired by Anna Wintour in one of the most legendary films around the world of fashion in cinema. With his unique and typical style, Wintour wore Prada at the premiere.

Meryl Streep, in the movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. (Courtesy)

A blockbuster movie with his figure as the protagonist, but also a documentary film authorized that told how Anna Wintour and his army of ‘Vogue’ brought the September 2007 issue to life step by step and meticulously. ‘The September Issue’, it detailed the ins and outs of what was the largest copy in the history of that publication, captained, obviously, by the world’s most famous fashion editor.

Anna Wintour. (Reuters)

His latest achievements? In 2013 it came to control the creative direction of all the headlines of the publishing group to which ‘Vogue’ belongs in the US and, as a curious fact, in 2017 it was named lady of the british empire for his contribution to fashion and journalism.

For all these reasons and many more, to this day, all that influence and those superpowers that Anna Wintour practices in the world of fashion remain intact and her reign as absolute style prescriber is more alive than ever. The media rarely focuses on the ability and ability to endure of the editor, something very difficult in an industry where fashions change every bit, but Anna always remains.