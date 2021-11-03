Why is your Infonavit Housing Subaccount important?

When you enter the working market with a formal employment you also start trading before the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) already receive economic resources in you Viviend subaccountto of National Institute of the Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) with the contributions that your employer has the obligation to deliver every two months and that correspond to 5% of the integrated salary.

This corresponds to the salary with which you were registered plus the benefits, daily fees, gratuities, food expenses and other perceptions that were established in the contract at the beginning of the employment relationship and as a whole it is managed by Infonavit.

In addition to its main function aimed at acquiring a home, this instrument can become your ally as it will help you make and maintain growing savings and also have more peace of mind in your financial situation.

The usefulness of your Housing subaccount is more varied than the mere construction of your heritage, as we saw, where when processing a mortgage loan to the Institute in addition to approving the loan For the acquisition, you are provided with the accumulated savings in that fund so that the loan is complemented.

It is important to know that during the time that Infonavit is in charge of that money in the Sub-Account, returns will be obtained that the Law indicates must be equal to or greater than the index of inflation to protect your savings from a drop in your purchasing power and if this is the case, it also serves to complement your retirement savings, which is an additional benefit if during your career you do not process a mortgage and the fund is still there protected.

As you can see, there are several functions that the Housing Subaccount has, which is held as an important savings tool in MexicoSince many people do not start a savings plan, they have control over their budget nor do they usually have financial backing to support themselves in extraordinary cases or for a retirement in optimal conditions.

SAR 92

Prior to the current system that involves Retirement Fund Administrators (Afore) a mechanism was in force between May 1992 and June 1997 known as SAR 92 and that is where retirement funds were stored through a bank account chosen by the employer at that time and regulated by both the IMSS and by Infonavit.

In the country there are more than 70 million beneficiaries affiliated with Infonavit, who can rest easy when saving their savings by this means and who can be aware of the amounts stored there by consulting the institute’s portal.

