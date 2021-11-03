Who is the Mexican who won the World Series with Braves?

In July 2020, Roberto ‘Bobby’ Magallanes was named as an assistant hitting coach with the Braves. A year later he has achieved success in Major League Baseball

“It means for me a great commitment to do my best to win a World Series. It also means taking care not to be infected with Covid-19 ”, he declared after his announcement.

Although the great call was given in 2020, Magellan was already working with the team de Atlanta in 2019. “Bobby” was the branch’s hitting coach. Triple A of the Braves, before working for manager Brian Snitker and lead hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.

Magellan, among various teams, he became a historical one of the Tomateros. “Bobby” He played five seasons with those of Culiacán. In total he participated in 217 games, with 86 runs scored, 83 RBIs, as well as 15 home runs, with which he averaged .232.

With the icing flannel, he enjoyed a couple of titles in the Mexican Pacific League, and one de Caribbean Series.

He remained active as a player between 1990 and 2001. He also directed Mexicali and Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific League.

The third baseman played with Broncos de Reynosa, Red Devils of Mexico, Lobsters from Cancun, Cotton growers from Unión Laguna, Tigres Capitalinos and Pericos de Puebla.