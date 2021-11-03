Who are the two candidates to preside over the Mexican Olympic Committee?

For the first time in history, two women aspire to be presidents of the Mexican Olympic Committee . On the 11th of this month, at the facilities of the COM, the Assembly will be held to choose who takes the place of Carlos Padilla Becerra, who will leave office. For the position they go Maria Jose Alcala, Olympic exclavadista and current president of the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and the teacher Norma Olivia González, an expert in sports law and currently working in the National Sports Commission.

ALCALÁ

Maria Jose Alcala, better known as Mary Jose Alcala, went down in history as one of the first women to participate in Olympic jousting in diving. Born in Mexico City 49 years ago, she began her career training at the facilities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, to later stand out in international competitions. Participated in four Olympic Games: Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sidney 2000. Her best result was in 1992, when she was sixth on the platform; in 2000, he also placed sixth in the 3-meter synchronized test with Jashia Luna.

She has a law degree and has a master’s degree public administration. She has been director of the IMSS Physical Culture and Sports Division. For this legislative period she was elected deputy for the state of Queretaro and presides over the Commission of sport.

Maria Jose, permanent member of the COM, is a candidate to preside over the Mexican Olympic Committee. Head the spreadsheet “I’m going through Mexico” and will accompany her in this contest, Daniel Aceves Villagrán, First Vice President; Jaime Cadaval Baeza, Second Vice President; Mario García de la Torre, Secretary General; Martha Hernández Sánchez, Assistant Secretary; Jorge Alfonso Peña Soberanis, Treasurer; Rosalío Alvarado del Ángel, First Vocal; Lilian Estrada Bautista, Second Member; Norma Baraldi Briseño Third Member: Miguel Cervantes Ledesma, Fourth Member and Ismael Marcelo Hernández Uscanga, Sports Member.

GONZÁLEZ

Norma Olivia González Guerrero, aspiring to the Doctorate at the University of Lleida, in addition to having a Master’s degree in Law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and being co-author of the book on Sports Law, Physical Culture and Sports, Legal Vision, is aspiring to direct the Mexican Olympic Committee.

The teacher works with the National Sports Commission What Technical Secretariat of the National System of Physical Culture and Sports (SINADE), in addition to having worked in the same COM in a legal area. For some time he directed the Pro Mujer y Deporte Foundation.

Norma Olivia González heads the list Transparency and Openness, and next to it are: Luz Beatriz González as first vice president; Jimena Saldaña Gutiérrez, second vice president; Joaquín Ángel de la Garma San Millán, Secretary General; Santiago Avítia Hernández, Assistant Secretary; Francisco Cabezas Gutiérrez, Treasurer; Fernando Lemmen Meyer, Member 1; María Ángel Díez González, member 2; Juan Manuel Cossío Vázquez del Mercado, member 3; and Jesús Perales Navarro, member 4.