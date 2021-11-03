Which channel transmits and where to see LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the pending J11 of Liga MX

Cruz Azul must win a victory again if it wants to enter direct Liguilla positions, in the absence of two games to play. At the Azteca stadium, in a game that was pending last September, valid for matchday 11 of the Grita México Apertura 2021 League MX tournament, the celestial players will face Club León.

The Machine ranks fifth in the standings, with 23 points, and comes to this match after defeating Club América by two goals to one in the Clásico Joven. The celestial need to add three against the Esmeralda (6th, 23 points) and also against the Pumas de la UNAM (14th, 18 points) to go to the Fiesta Grande directly.

Without the absence of Orbelín Pineda, and with a full squad training, Cruz Azul will be saved from the playoffs only if they win in their next two games. However, if any of those two tie, it will depend on the results obtained by Tigres and Toluca on matchday 17, next weekend.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Cruz Azul vs León

The match between Cruz Azul and León, pending matchday 11 of the Grita México Apertura 2021 League MX tournament, It will be played this Wednesday, November 3 from 9:00 p.m. at the Azteca stadium. The transmission will be carried TUDN, Channel 5 and ESPN 2. In addition, it can be seen in the app Star + In the United States it will be televised by TUDN and Unimás.

Cruz Azul vs León: Probable Lineup

Blue Cross: José de Jesús Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Guillermo Fernández, Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotún; Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez, Orbelín Pineda.