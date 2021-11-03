When democracy dies, journalism is more necessary

“We are the memory that we have and the responsibility that we assume; without memory we do not exist and without responsibility we may not deserve to exist”.

Jose Saramago

Notebooks from Lanzarote

In the movie The Post: the dark secrets of the Pentagon, by Steven Spielberg (2017), when the owner of The Washington Post, Katharine Graham, reads the first copies of the publication of the report that reveals the lies of the American administrations around the Vietnam War, she remembers that her husband used to say that we wrote from journalism the “first draft of the story.”

All of us who have dedicated ourselves to the profession understand its importance in those terms, but also that anecdote of the crucial moments of American diarism – when they were faced with Nixon before Watergate – helps to understand two facets of the profession that define it: his role of holding power accountable for its actions and its ability to train citizens, providing quality information.

These features of the journalistic profession are more notable in countries where democracy dies, as has happened in Nicaragua in recent years, because that is where journalism is most needed.

Less than a week before the presidential elections, the most murky in recent history in the country, the recapitulation of the events of recent months shows a regrettable scenario: all the possible competitors of Daniel Ortega are imprisoned, to the opposition political parties their legal status was taken from them and therefore they were out of the electoral game. But above all they take place in a nation without freedom where the State persecutes the critics of a regime that, after 14 years of abuse, continues to be mistakenly seen as an option for the future.

Also read: Words against silence

I ask those who read this article in the world to observe Nicaragua in 2021 as an extreme regression to the last century of dictatorships: the sad days of power and impunity and thousands of victims. However, like all tyrannies, they usually make a speech of rejection of the admission of their errors and then the State uses words that in practice mean the opposite. Then begins a fair between power and free journalism for the truth.

A few days ago, the former secretary of the IACHR, Paulo Abrtoor, he said in one interview with CONFIDENTIAL that the deconstruction of the narrative of the regime is important, which insists on saying that the 2018 protests were actually an attempted coup, which served to justify the repression and the lack of freedom that prevails in the country three years later.

The use of the words of the Ortega regime is clearly a justification for its abuses. Let’s see its true meaning. The elections next November, for example, are votes because no one from the town decides. Election results are self-assignments of votes. Citizen security is repression, and the rule of law is more devalued than the word of a politician. Therefore, you have to name things as they are in journalism so that the record reflects an era.

In the years of La Prensa of Dr. Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, its director assassinated in 1978, he used to call the incumbent president “head of the Executive” because of the extremely poor legitimacy of the three Somozas who occupied the presidential seat. “Or of those designated to occupy it temporarily”, according to the prologue of the book Pedro Joaquín Chamorro El Periodista, prepared by the communication scientist Guillermo Rothschuh Villanueva.

Those words forged a portrait of a time that tells me so many things in a single expression such as concentration of power, puppet governments, a subjugated people and the desire for freedom. Now, since 2007, the word institutionality has once again lost its way to the rhythm of the concentration of power in the hands of Ortega and his wife.

In addition: Facebook dismantles Ortega’s “troll farm” and removes hundreds of fake FSLN accounts

The Supreme Electoral Council is controlled by the ruling party at all levels. Those who claim to be electoral competitors on November 7 are a group of complicit parties, and the outlook for all is imprisoned by uncertainty not because of knowing who is the winner, but because the climate of lack of freedom can and is certain to worsen in the coming months.

We must then strengthen the collective memory and contradict the official version. This is a country with hundreds awaiting trials against those responsible for the murders of their relatives in 2018, with thousands who want to be able to return to their country and cannot for now; with others calling for the release of political prisoners.

José Saramago, the great Portuguese writer, used to claim the value of words as a testament and also said that they are not innocent when we use them. Let us then say “no” —a forceful word— to a regime that instituted crimes against humanity as a substitute for dialogue and that now, when the international community condemns it, it embraces the thesis of interventionism and avoids responsibilities.

In adverse contexts like ours, the greatest act of rebellion is always the word “say” in the face of the silence that they want to make everyday. My opinion is that Ortega will not be able to make us believe what his propaganda machine wants us to believe.

It is true that he is projected victorious after catching his rivals and with efficient policemen doing the task of repression. But he is a Pyrrhus who loses “winning” and in his new presidential term his weaknesses are obvious as evidenced by his inclination to terror to once again impose himself, manipulating justice, given his inability to govern.

This is a difficult year for all Nicaraguans, as it has been in an accelerated way since 2018 when hundreds died and thousands were injured, but we must not lose hope. The journalistic record of human rights abuses, prepared both inside and outside of Nicaragua, opens a small window for justice that the victims want to be denied. We don’t know when, but it is a good step that will come in handy one day and an excellent “first draft” of our story.