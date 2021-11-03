WhatsApp on Android is updated in a big way with two major news

Related news

Although a few weeks ago WhatsApp suffered a resounding general fall, it is still standing and eager to offer better experiences like the one he brings with him this time.

WhatsApp has updated with three new featuresAlthough two are the ones that interest us the most in these parts as they are related to Android.

Better link preview

The sharing is something very human and in our day-to-day digital we do it through numerous applications such as WhatsApp.

Better preview for links

The Free Android

The chat app has been updated with a better preview of links that we share in any chat from our Android mobile. In fact, now when you go to send the link you will see a complete view of it so that whoever receives it can know in a better way what it is about.

What actually happens is that the previous takes more space so that at a quick glance we can see what that link that they have shared with us is about. A novelty that we already heard about it in August in the beta.

Contextual stickers arrive

It is not that it is something super novel, since we see it in other chat apps, but WhatsApp has it, it is quite a sensation because it will allow us to save a few more keystrokes to animate those chats that we like so much.

Contextual stickers in WhatsApp

The Free Android

These contextual stickers It is the second novelty of WhatsApp and they will allow that while we type with the keyboard on our Android mobile we can click on the animated graphics that will appear in a simple way.

That is if we write a “haha”, we will see how stickers related to that expression appear so that it is easier than ever to add them to our conversations.

As you can see in the image, it is easy to recognize a contextual sticker to add it to the chat.

The third novelty is for desktop

And yes, we have already had this novelty present in our mobiles so that now we can from desktop mode add stickers, text and even crop and rotate an image that we want.

Desktop mode receives news

The Free Android

We have already been able to do this from our mobiles, which always forced us to use them if we wanted to send a slightly more curious image to our contacts.

So from that desktop version of WhatsApp you will be able to animate those photos that you share.

These are the three WhatsApp news for today and thus update the app properly from the Google Play Store.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you