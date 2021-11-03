WhatsApp is updated with these 3 new functions

The recent widespread crash of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram affected millions of users around the world for hours and was a severe blow to the popularity of the app. However, it continues to work to add new functions to improve its service and avoid the migration of users to other platforms.

WhatsApp has added new updates so far this year. This 2021 has been a year full of changes for the instant messaging platform; introduced the multi-device function and the speed controller of the audios.

The platform, has published through Twitter, the incorporation of 3 new functions in the application to improve the user experience.

Discover the 3 new functions that the application has incorporated into Android.

Full preview on WhatsApp

The link preview has been improved; now you can have a complete visualization of the information that is shared.

This way, the preview links will take up more space on the screen, so that you can get a quick and easy look at the content in the links. This novelty had already been anticipated in the August beta.

File editor to desktop version

With it, users can use their desktop devices to add “stickers” and text to images, as well as rotate or cut them from any WhatsApp screen. Before you could only do this, through mobile devices.

Sticker suggestion

With the arrival of sticker suggestions to WhatsApp, the tabs you have to go through to find the stickers you like will be reduced. Thus we will save a few clicks, to add to the chat, the graphics that animate our conversations.

Simply put, you will find the perfect sticker as you type, it is like emoji suggestions but better.

All you have to do is write an expression and the app will immediately suggest stickers related to that word.

Easy and fun!

So now you know; If you are interested in having any of these updates, you just have to update the app from Google Play and enjoy.