WhatsApp could change the time limit for deleting messages

WhatsApp extends the message deletion time limit to more than two months.

WhatsApp is currently the world’s most popular instant messaging app, but if he wants to maintain his hegemony he is well aware that he needs improve the functions of your platform to match its biggest competitor, Telegram.

In this sense, after telling you, recently, that WhatsApp was implementing a new function that will allow us to choose who can see our profile photo, now we have just learned that the application owned by Facebook will improve its message deletion functionality modifying the time limit of the same.

This WhatsApp novelty will be really useful to us

As the guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo tell us, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, with version number 2.21.23.1, reveals that the messaging platform is working to extend the time limit to delete a message.

In this way, the “Delete for all” function will have a new time limit during which we can delete a message for everyone. Although it has not yet been revealed what this time interval will be, as you can see in the screenshot that we leave you on these lines, everything seems to indicate that it will be more than two months.

This same source has also revealed that this new functionality allows delete any message for everyone regardless of the time that has elapsed since it was sentHowever, as this feature is still under development, this feature may change before it reaches the stable version of the app.

What is still unknown is whether WhatsApp will allow us delete sent messages before activating this function or only those that we send after activating it.

This new functionality is only available for a group of testers of the beta version of the Android app, so we will have to wait for it to reach, at least, the rest of the beta version users to know exactly what it will be the new time limit for deleting messages on WhatsApp.

